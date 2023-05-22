Vice President Kamala Harris was back in the Bay Area Monday to highlight the Biden Administration's emphasis on a critical segment of the tech industry, semiconductors.
Harris visited Sunnyvale where Applied Materials unveiled a plan to invest up to $4 billion in a new research and development facility for designing new tools for chip manufacturing. Applied Materials, a major Silicon Valley company, is making the investment at a time when there's a stronger push to ensure that the U.S. maintains a strong position in the global chip industry. The Biden Administration recently signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law, which includes a $53 billion federal investment aimed at boosting chip research, development and manufacturing. The program also seeks to catalyze private sector investment in the chip industry.
Harris said it was good to be back in Silicon Valley, “the birthplace of one of the most foundational technologies of the modern era — the semiconductor.”
The Applied Materials facility, to be known as the EpicCenter, will be opened up to researchers and scientists from across the country to come and work together.
“It will be the largest such facility in the world,” Harris said. “Semiconductors are the brain of modern technology. For folks who aren’t aware, they’re small chips of silicon usually no longer than a fingernail and no thicker than a piece of paper. They’re essential to every electronic device that we currently use,” said Harris.
Applied Materials CEO noted how chips are "more critical to the global economy than ever before," he said in a statement. But "the technology challenges our industry faces are becoming more complex,” he said. “This investment presents a golden opportunity to re-engineer the way the global industry collaborates to deliver the foundational semiconductor process and manufacturing technologies needed to sustain rapid improvements in energy-efficient, high-performance computing.”
New technologies, including electric vehicles, AI and the Internet of Things, have required more powerful and energy-efficient semiconductors. While the United States remains an important player in that industry, tech companies in other countries, including China, South Korea and Japan, have been taking significant market share from US companies.
According to Harris, more than $150 billion has been drummed up in private investment from around the world this year for the American semiconductor industry. The goal is to beef up the industry and create more jobs, she said.
“We’re going to keep investing in you and together we are going to keep working to build a better America,” said Harris.
For the Oakland native, it was also a chance to reconnect with her home region. “It’s so wonderful to be home,” she said.