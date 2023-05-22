27632245_web1_211223-SFE-KAMALA_1

Vice President Kamala Harris was back in the Bay Area Monday to highlight the Biden Administration's emphasis on a critical segment of the tech industry, semiconductors.

Harris visited Sunnyvale where Applied Materials unveiled a plan to invest up to $4 billion in a new research and development facility for designing new tools for chip manufacturing. Applied Materials, a major Silicon Valley company, is making the investment at a time when there's a stronger push to ensure that the U.S. maintains a strong position in the global chip industry. The Biden Administration recently signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law, which includes a $53 billion federal investment aimed at boosting chip research, development and manufacturing. The program also seeks to catalyze private sector investment in the chip industry.

