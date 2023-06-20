The president said at the meeting that AI has enhanced and made easier a number of modern tasks, but also pointed to social media as an example of "the harm powerful technology can do without the right safeguards in place."
"We’ll see more technological change in the next 10 years than we’ve seen in the last 50 years," Biden said. "AI is already driving that change in every part of the American life, often in ways we don’t notice.”
The president said at the meeting that AI has enhanced and made easier a number of modern tasks, citing the applications of the technology in teaching, internet searches and vehicle systems. However, Biden also pointed to social media as an example of "the harm powerful technology can do without the right safeguards in place."
Biden said his administration prioritizes protecting public privacy and addressing disinformation as the field of AI continues to grow. In October, the White House unveiled a new AI Bill of Rights, which lists five protections American citizens should have in a time where automated systems are on the rise.
"In seizing this moment, we need to manage the risks to our society, our economy and our national security," Biden said.
Biden's remarks came as part of a multi-day visit to the Bay Area, during which the president announced federal officials would direct nearly $600 million in funding from last year's Inflation Reduction Act toward climate change resilience in coastal regions and near the Great Lakes. He will remain in The City through Wednesday, with multiple downtown streets closing during that time.