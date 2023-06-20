NATO Ends Summit With Challenge of Turning Support for Ukraine Into Action

The president said at the meeting that AI has enhanced and made easier a number of modern tasks, but also pointed to social media as an example of "the harm powerful technology can do without the right safeguards in place."

 Kenny Holston/ The New York Times

President Joe Biden met with a group of tech leaders in San Francisco on Tuesday to talk about the opportunities — and the risks — presented by the emergence of artificial intelligence.

Biden conferred with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and a panel of eight experts representing institutions and companies, including Stanford’s Human-Centered AI Institute, the Algorithmic Justice League and the Center for Humane Technology, to discuss how to nurture and capitalize on the rise of AI while safeguarding the public, economy and national security from the ills that can come with the tech.

