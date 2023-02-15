Jim Jordan

Top House Republican, Rep Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) subpoenaed the CEOs of Apple, Meta and Alphabet in connection with allegations that they colluded with the government to suppress free speech.

Rep. Jim Jordan issued congressional subpoenas to the CEOs of several tech giants, including Apple, Facebook and Google for their alleged role in suppressing free speech.

The House Judiciary Committee, which Jordan (R-Ohio) leads, said it has asked Apple’s Tim Cook, Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg – as well as Amazon’s Andrew Jassy and Microsoft’s Satya Nadal – to turn over documents and communications “relating to the federal government’s reported collusion with Big Tech to suppress free speech.”

