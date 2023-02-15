Rep. Jim Jordan issued congressional subpoenas to the CEOs of several tech giants, including Apple, Facebook and Google for their alleged role in suppressing free speech.
The House Judiciary Committee, which Jordan (R-Ohio) leads, said it has asked Apple’s Tim Cook, Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg – as well as Amazon’s Andrew Jassy and Microsoft’s Satya Nadal – to turn over documents and communications “relating to the federal government’s reported collusion with Big Tech to suppress free speech.”
The committee said it has “repeatedly attempted to engage” with the tech giants since December. “Unfortunately, the companies have not adequately complied with our requests.” The tech companies have until March 23 to comply.
The move underscores the new Republican-controlled House’s efforts to explore allegations that major technology companies have a strong bias against conservative and right-wing perspectives which they claim are routinely censored on online platforms. These allegations have come mainly from right-wing commentators and groups,
While he has been critical of companies like Alphabet, which runs Google, and Meta, Facebook’s parent company, Jordan has praised Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk.
“In contrast to Alphabet, Twitter recently set a benchmark for how transparent Big Tech companies can be about interactions with government over censorship,” Jordan wrote according to a letter cited by CNBC.
However, House Republicans took aim at Twitter in connection with the allegations that the social media platform colluded with the Biden campaign to suppress a story about Hunter Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign.
Former Twitter executives testified before the House Oversight Committee that the decision to temporarily suppress a New York Post story on Hunter Biden’s laptop was wrong. But they denied that the government was involved in the decision.
However, one of the former Twitter executives also testified that the White House then under President Donald Trump had asked the social media company to delete a tweet by TV personality Chriss Teigen insulting Trump.
Veteran tech analyst Roger Kay cited questions about Jordan in pushing an inquiry into big tech companies, citing Jordan's refusal to cooperate with the House Select Committee that investigated the January 6 riot.
“What’s good for the goose is good for the gander?” Kay told The Examiner. “I’m inclined to say his credibility is shot, but in this climate, strange things can happen.”