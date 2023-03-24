Block, the company formerly known as Square, creator of Cash App, and founded by Jack Dorsey, had a really bad week.
And it’s all because of Hindenburg.
No, not the airship known for its spectacular crash 86 years ago, but the research firm that embraced its name to shine a light on “totally man-made, totally avoidable” disasters.
That’s what Block and its popular payments service Cash App are, Hindenburg says in a scathing report in which the investment research firm also disclosed that it was shorting Block’s stock.
Block has rejected the claims, calling the report “factually inaccurate and misleading.”
But the San Francisco fintech powerhouse saw its stock tumble on Thursday and was still sliding Friday.
Hindenburg Research said its two-year investigation found that “Block has systematically taken advantage of the demographics it claims to be helping.
“The ‘magic’ behind Block’s business has not been disruptive innovation, but rather the company’s willingness to facilitate fraud against consumers and the government, avoid regulation, dress up predatory loans and fees as revolutionary technology, and mislead investors with inflated metrics,” the report said.
The roughly 16,000-word report is titled “Block: How Inflated User Metrics and ‘Frictionless’ Fraud Facilitation Enabled Insiders To Cash Out Over $1 Billion.”
The firm said the research was based on “dozens of interviews with former employees, partners, and industry experts, extensive review of regulatory and litigation records, and FOIA and public records requests.”
It featured bombshell allegations, saying “Block has wildly overstated its genuine user counts and has understated its customer acquisition costs.” Hindenburg Research said, adding that “former employees estimated that 40%-75% of accounts they reviewed were fake, involved in fraud, or were additional accounts tied to a single individual.”
The report also accused Block of embracing a “Wild West approach to compliance” which “made it easy for bad actors to mass-create accounts for identity fraud and other scams, then extract stolen funds.”
“Block has embraced one traditionally very ‘underbanked’ segment of the population: criminals,” the report said.
In its statement, Block said it plans “to work with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) and explore legal action against Hindenburg Research.”
“We have reviewed the full report in the context of our own data and believe it’s designed to deceive and confuse investors,” the company also said.
Analyst Melody Brue of Moor Insights & Strategy called the report “pretty shocking stuff.” But she said, “I’ve been aware of some of the suspected fraud, and of course the rapper rhetoric around it.”
The Hindenburg report said Block allowed blacklisted users to continue using Cash App, and it was “so common that rappers bragged about it in hip hop songs.”
Analyst Alex Johnson, author of the Fintech Takes newsletter, said the report echoes claims about the role fraud has played in the explosive growth of fintech companies over the last few years, a topic he tackled in a November 2022 report titled “Fintech’s Steroid Era.”
“Barry Bonds wouldn’t have been able to hit 73 home runs in a season without a little illicit help,” he wrote. “Neobanks have been kicking ass for the last five years. However, they wouldn’t have succeeded to quite this degree without a little illicit help.”
Block also tried to dismiss the allegations by noting that “Hindenburg is known for these types of attacks, which are designed solely to allow short sellers to profit from a declined stock price.”
In fact, Hindenburg Research has become known for investment reports that hit the shares of publicly traded companies accused of wrongdoing.
On its website, Hindenburg Research says part of its mission is to be on the lookout for “man-made disasters floating around in the market and aim to shed light on them before they lure in more unsuspecting victims.”
