Hindenburg Research said its two-year investigation found that Block — founded in SF by tech entrepreneur Jack Dorsey — has “systematically taken advantage of the demographics it claims to be helping.”

 Alfonso Duran/The New York Times

Block, the company formerly known as Square, creator of Cash App, and founded by Jack Dorsey, had a really bad week.

And it’s all because of Hindenburg.

Hindenburg in flames

Hindenburg is the research firm which embraced that name to shine a light on “totally man-made, totally avoidable” disasters.

