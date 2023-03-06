ohana benioff
Examiner illustration

Salesforce is about Ohana. It’s the founding principle CEO Marc Benioff embraced during a Hawaii sabbatical that inspired him to launch the trailblazing software company in 1999. “Ohana means family,” Benioff said in a 2018 tweet. “And family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.”

That’s not exactly true these days. The San Francisco behemoth is slashing about 8,000 jobs. Benioff suggested more cuts are coming, as he bragged about hitting the “hyperspace button” toward more efficiency and profits.

You might like

Subscribe to Benjamin Pimentel's new tech newsletter.

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel

Tags

You May Also Like