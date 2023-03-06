Salesforce is about Ohana. It’s the founding principle CEO Marc Benioff embraced during a Hawaii sabbatical that inspired him to launch the trailblazing software company in 1999. “Ohana means family,” Benioff said in a 2018 tweet. “And family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.”
That’s not exactly true these days. The San Francisco behemoth is slashing about 8,000 jobs. Benioff suggested more cuts are coming, as he bragged about hitting the “hyperspace button” toward more efficiency and profits.
Salesforce had a gangbusters ride. The tech giant’s growth was explosive. Two years ago, Benioff tweeted an invitation to “join our 54k employee strong Ohana” as the tech giant moved to add another 12,000 jobs in the coming year.
* Then everything ground to a halt. It’s not just Salesforce. The whole tech industry and the broader economy started to slide. “Business finally slowed down after an amazing run for these tech companies, and cost structures had gotten too bloated,” Rob Siegel of the Stanford Graduate School of Business, told The Examiner.
* Benioff faced another headache: activist investors. They wanted Salesforce to cut costs and make money. They began “pushing for the company to ‘move on’ to the next phase of its maturity, out of ‘investment mode’ and into more of an 'efficiency mode,’” IDC President Crawford Del Prete told The Examiner.
* But “this has not been Marc Benioff’s approach,” Del Prete said, noting how Benioff typically “maintained an investment posture for the company – spending for growth.”
* Benioff himself acknowledged this on last week’s earnings call: “You all know that we've never had an efficiency focus in the company before because we've had 24 incredible years where we've had to just grow, grow, grow.” That’s changing.
Is Marc channeling Larry and Elon? Heightened focus on efficiency led to last week’s earnings beat and Wall Street rally. Benioff also signaled that he was trading in his Ohana-inspired leadership style for a tougher, no-nonsense, take-no-prisoners style, particularly of two well-known tech CEOs.
* On the earnings call, Benioff gave a “huge call out to my mentor Larry Ellison, who has, you know, spent a lot of time with me giving me the Oracle playbook, and I'm very grateful to him.”
* It was a curious shout out to the CEO with whom he once had an ugly public feud. After Ellison canceled Benioff’s Oracle World keynote in 2011, the Salesforce chief hit back with suggestions that his former Oracle boss was behaving like a dictator ousted during the Arab Spring.
* Then came Benioff’s quirky claim about Elon Musk – the executive who presided over what’s been portrayed as a ruthless downsizing at Twitter and who has been denounced for what many described as a harsh management style at Tesla.
“Every CEO in Silicon Valley” is asking if they “need to unleash their own Elon within them?” he said. “'Wow, it's a very unorthodox management style' which certainly has nothing to do with the ohana spirit. But hey, Benioff added, “You can't underestimate what he's done.”
* But Benioff’s pivot could backfire, Valoir analyst Rebecca Wettemann said. Embracing someone like Musk as a role model could harm employees and eventually “customer experience. “If Salesforce loses that, it has lost the game,” she told The Examiner. “You don't need costly baristas or ranch retreats to keep Ohana alive. But you do need empathy and a recognition that - at least in the short term - optics mean a lot.”
Sure, Ohana is “a nice idea,” Siegel of Stanford said. “It’s great when we can build companies that have kindness and warmth inside.” But Ohana “does not mean that there are no difficulties in life.”
Besides, the history of Hawaii – the paradise that inspired Benioff to launch Salesforce – hasn’t always been about Ohana or community or inclusion. More than 200 years ago, King Kamehameha, once the supreme ruler of the islands, cornered a rival army at a cliff in Oahu in the Battle of Nuuanu. Many of the trapped warriors jumped to their deaths. Others were pushed off the cliff.
Kind of like what’s been happening in tech in 2023.
