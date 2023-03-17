The bank run at Silicon Valley Bank wasn’t just a financial scare for entrepreneur Punit Singh Soni. For the CEO and founder of the Redwood City AI startup, last weekend’s bank run also revealed Silicon Valley leaders he could count on —and those he could not.

“This crisis really showed who are the real leaders and who are not — who talked and who walked the talk,” Soni told The Examiner.

