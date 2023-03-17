The bank run at Silicon Valley Bank wasn’t just a financial scare for entrepreneur Punit Singh Soni. For the CEO and founder of the Redwood City AI startup, last weekend’s bank run also revealed Silicon Valley leaders he could count on —and those he could not.
“This crisis really showed who are the real leaders and who are not — who talked and who walked the talk,” Soni told The Examiner.
When his team was scrambling for funds to make payroll the following week, Soni said, “there were VCs who called me and said, ‘I’m going to open my personal wallet to make sure that there is money available,’” he said.
The SVB crash saw panicked startups — stunned that their operating funds were suddenly trapped in a failed bank — facing possible financial chaos without money to pay their employees and other expenses.
The federal government eventually came to the rescue with a late weekend intervention. But the 48 hours of uncertainty exposed serious fissures in a close-knit technology ecosystem that has thrived for 40 years —with Silicon Valley Bank playing a critical role.
Soni’s initial reaction to news that SVB was posting a loss and raising more capital was typical of what many in the tech industry thought: it was going to be bad for the bank’s stock price, but it’s hardly a fatal blow for SVB.
“What I did not expect was that people are going to lose confidence in them,” Soni said.
That loss of confidence came mainly in the form of text messages and social media posts. Michele Alt of Klaros Group called what happened the “first Twitter-caused bank run in the history of deposit insurance funds.”
But Brex CEO Henrique Dubugras said the panic wasn’t just spreading on Twitter, saying “there was a lot of private texts and private WhatsApp and private connecting going on. There was massive amounts of texting going on.”
Soni said he got a call from a leading VC who told him, “These memos have gone out and people are taking money out of their banks, and you need to think of what you need to do.”
“My first reaction was, ‘Well, this is a new random problem,’” he said. “The second reaction was, ‘Well, this is crazy.’” When he logged on to Twitter he said he found “amazing people sending all cap messages everywhere,” he quipped. The messages came from “a bunch of VCs who said take your money out. It’s going to be run on. Blah, blah, blah.”
A classic bank run had begun.
Todd Baker, a senior fellow with the Richman Center for Business, Law and Public Policy, said these are typically hard to stop once they start because they “take on their own logic.”
“As long as no depositor jumps first to withdraw deposits there is no problem but there’s a big problem as soon as someone breaks ranks,” he told The Examiner.
But by late Thursday, it was clear that important players in Silicon Valley and the tech and VC world were breaking ranks. There’s been a debate on how VCs and tech startups reacted to Silicon Valley Bank’s meltdown.
It was a tricky, complicated situation, some startup founders and industry experts argue. “I want to choose my words carefully,” Michele Alt said. “A bank run is not illogical behavior on the part of each individual runner. If you know your money is at risk or you suspect your money is at risk, you will act to move it to a safer place. That’s the counter to the criticism that they weren’t acting in their best interest or the best interests of their clients.”
Dubugras, whose company is considered a Silicon Valley rival, said his team also moved funds out of SVB during the run. He said it was a logical move for startups. “The math is, ‘Hey, there’s a 1% chance that this becomes a problem, why wouldn’t I take my money out?’”
Soni said many VCs and startups faced a bind. “I can’t fault them,” for saying “It’s my fiduciary duty to take care of my company then I can think about the community.”
“It’s a typical prisoner’s dilemma,” Soni said.
Questions also emerged on the way SVB management handled the crisis, especially after it was reported that CEO Greg Becker had sold nearly $30 million of his shares over the past two years.
But for other industry observers, what some VCs did was tantamount to recklessly abandoning a critical part of the tech ecosystem, what Baker called a “me-first attitude.”
And that act of breaking ranks hurt what Eyal Lifshitz, CEO and co-founder of financial technology startup BlueVine, described as a trusted partner with “a really unique culture.”
“They’re really, really nice people, super nice, super easy to work with,” he told The Examiner. “They developed a no-asshole type of culture and it really comes through when you work with them. And I honestly feel bad. The people that I’ve always interacted with there are just amazing human beings outside of them being super smart and talented.”
For Soni, whose company develops AI tools for doctors and medical professionals, the SVB bank meant dealing unexpectedly and suddenly with banking and financial issues.
“This is not the stuff that I thought I would have to ever know,” he said. “You know, I just work and you get your finance team to do the stuff. But by the time we figured out what the exposure was — and we realized the exposure was basically a lot — it was too late.”
Soni and his team had only hours to figure out where they would get the funds to pay employees the coming week. Soni said he reached out to people in the VC community — and got disappointing responses. He said there were investors who told him, “Oh, we are very sorry. This is a big problem. But you know, we cannot give you any money because even our money is stuck in SVB.”
“And I’m thinking to myself, ‘Your money may be stuck in SVB but if I as an entrepreneur can look into my bank account and pull up money to fund my own company, I’m sure you, who’s worked in venture capital for decades, probably has some money somewhere you can use.”
Besides, they know that “the FDIC will back it and you will get your money back.”
The good news was there were VCs willing to help. “For all the people who did all the drama or made noises on Twitter, there were good, strong, high-quality investors who stepped up.”
One of them was San Francisco firm First Round Capital, he said. “I didn’t call them,” Soni said. “They proactively called me and said, ‘We are putting together a fund of four just to help with payroll. Let us know if you need it.’” Another VC firm that offered to help Venrock in Palo Alto, he said.
“They stepped up and said, ‘We will make sure this happens,’” he said. “Some of the people who made this happen made it happen with personal funds. Like most, these guys also had their money in SVB. So people personally were opening their wallets.”
Soni said he hopes the SVB crisis leads to deep introspection in Silicon Valley and the rest of tech. The bank run also prompted him and his team to rethink the way they manage their finances.
“A lot of people say, ‘Well, why were you guys not diversified?’” he said. “We’re entrepreneurs. You’re starting a company. You think somebody’s gonna spend time trying to figure out multiple banks to put money into or this idea that there’s exposure to risk because they invested in certain securities.”
The way the SVB collapse unfolded also underscored the importance of communication in Silicon Valley and the entire tech ecosystem, he said. Soni spoke of the need to have “a common platform where we can communicate” during times of uncertainty, “instead of all these people on rooftops screaming, ‘Take your money!’”
“If we all got together and said, ‘This is an important partner of this ecosystem. We are going to leave things as they are and calm down and wait for 24 to 48 hours. We would not have this problem now.”
In a way, he is fortunate, Soni said. “I’m a well-funded company who’s been around for multiple years, and I’ll probably live through this.” But what about the “many very small companies” who may be more vulnerable to such a crisis, he added.
“I usually tell people doing a startup is like being on a conveyor belt,” Soni said. “Somebody keeps sucker punching you every few minutes and then if you’re still standing, you’ll win.”
That’s been the story of Suki, which he launched in 2017. “When we started to build a company, who knew that we would have a pandemic then the economic downturn,” he said. “Then you have this drama. So, you know, but we live to fight another day.”