Five years ago, Mark Zuckerberg was ridiculed for a wooden performance before the U.S. Congress where he came across as a cyborg trying to explain Facebook's disastrous data privacy fumbles. There were even memes portraying him as Data from "Star Trek."

For a CEO at the forefront of a technology that many fear will lead to cyborgs taking over the world, OpenAI's Sam Altman, who made his debut congressional appearance on Tuesday, actually came across as, well, human – even a likable one.

