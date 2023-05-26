Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Nvidia took a giant leap toward becoming the first trillion dollar chip company this week, propelled by the explosive rise of AI.

Nvidia's stock has soared more than 20% after the Santa Clara tech giant reported strong quarterly earnings Wednesday. What really caused a stir was the semiconductor company's outlook which astounded Wall Street analysts and sent Nvidia 's valuation soaring to $960 billion.

