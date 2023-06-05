Microsoft Vice President Shawn Villaron

Shawn Villaron, vice president and general manager of Microsoft's PowerPoint and Office products, thinks Silicon Valley's backlash to remote work is often too simplistic. 

Remote work in the tech world is under fire.

Meta last week ordered employees back to the office at least three days a week starting in September.

Microsoft PowerPoint team meeting in Mountain View

The Microsoft PowerPoint team, pictured above meeting in Mountain View, has been encouraged to experiment during the era of remote work. "What this allowed us to do is change our culture. It was a culture of curiosity, a culture of trying things and learning and always looking at opportunities to do better," executive Shawn Villaron told The Examiner. 

