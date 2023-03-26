Intel co-founder Gordon Moore

Gordon Moore, co-founded Intel, one of the world’s most dominant tech powerhouses, which launched wave after wave of  innovation for more than 50 years.

Gordon Moore, Intel’s co-founder who died Friday, blazed a trail that helped create Silicon Valley and pretty much the world of technology as we know it today.

“I mean the guy literally changed the world,” veteran technology analyst Stacy Rasgon of Bernstein Research told The Examiner.

