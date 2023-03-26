Gordon Moore, Intel’s co-founder who died Friday, blazed a trail that helped create Silicon Valley and pretty much the world of technology as we know it today.
“I mean the guy literally changed the world,” veteran technology analyst Stacy Rasgon of Bernstein Research told The Examiner.
Moore, who was born in San Francisco in 1929, helped launch one of the world’s most dominant tech powerhouses which for decades led in the development of semiconductors that powered wave after wave of tech innovation for more than 50 years.
The Santa Clara tech giant was at the center of many of the biggest technology trends for decades, from the personal computer revolution, the rise of the web to mobile and cloud computing.
Moore co-founded Intel with Robert Noyce, who is known as one of the investors of the integrated circuit, or the microchip. Moore himself “was not just a great visionary, a great manager of people, but also pretty damn technical in some critical areas as well,” veteran analyst Steve Allen told the Examiner.
In fact, Intel spearheaded major advances in tech and emerged as an important in the semiconductor industry based on an industry principle named after Moore. Moore’s Law states that the number of transistors that companies would be able to put on an integrated circuit would roughly double every two years. That trend would enable the chip industry to produce smaller and less expensive processors.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a statement that Moore was “instrumental in revealing the power of transistors, and inspired technologists and entrepreneurs across the decades.”
“We at Intel remain inspired by Moore’s Law, and intend to pursue it until the periodic table is exhausted,” he said.
But a lot has changed in the tech industry. Last year, Jensen Huang, CEO of Intel rival Nvidia, said in an interview with Venture Beat that Moore’s Law is dead. The idea that the chip is going to go down in cost over time, unfortunately, is a story of the past.”
But Moore “never intended it to be some immutable law like something from physics,” said Endpoint Technologies Associates President Roger Kay, adding that “silicon manufacturing has grown more complex along multiple dimensions since he first made that observation.”
“We haven’t been on that doubling cadence for some years now,” he told The Examiner. “It was just an observed phenomenon from early in the silicon chip era. It was true for a while, but it was never linear, and Moore knew that. He even said it several times.”
“All I was trying to do was get that message across, that by putting more and more stuff on a chip we were going to make all electronics cheaper,” Moore said in a 2008 interview.
Moore was named CEO and board chairman in 1979. He stepped down as CEO in 1987 and became chairman emeritus in 1997. He stepped down from that post in 2006.
By then, the tech industry was going through big changes, some of which would enable Intel’s rivals led by AMD and Nvidia to establish stronger positions in the tech market, especially in the market for data centers and AI.
But in a LinkedIn post, Gelsinger vowed that Intel “will work relentlessly to exponentially outdo what he and Robert Noyce set out to do.”
“Gordon Moore once said, ‘What can be done, can be outdone.’” Gelsinger said. “He leaves behind an amazing legacy — that changed the lives of every person on the planet — and his memory will live on.”
Kay also praised Moore’s legacy, saying” He lived a nice long life, got to deploy his considerable skill effectively, had more than the usual share of luck, and managed to maintain a basic decency, which puts him in the top tier of humanity in my book.”