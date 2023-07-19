Long before the craze over ChatGPT, AI was already creating a buzz in the business world. That’s what convinced Umesh Sachdev to move his company from India to Silicon Valley five years ago when corporations were starting to embrace AI as a way to do things faster, easier and more efficiently.
“There has been increased awareness of AI’s potential within the enterprise for a few years now,” Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore, told The Examiner. Uniphore’s AI technology helps make it easier for call center workers to do their job
Following its release in November, ChatGPT triggered a Bay Area AI boom that has led to tech workers flocking back to the region. But for startup founders like Sachdev, the AI wave began years ago when companies turned to AI to automate their operations.
Sachdev was in his 20s when he launched Uniphore in India in 2008 to help call centers operate more efficiently with the help of AI. It didn’t take long for the company to take off, expanding rapidly in Asia and Europe.
In 2018, Sachdev’s team decided to move to the U.S. “It was a big personal risk,” he said in a 2019 interview.
He received some guidance from Silicon Valley legend John Chambers who became Sachdev’s mentor.
“John told me, ‘I can tell you it’s not a risk. But we’re going to do everything we can do to take the right steps,’” Sachdev recalled.
But it was a tough transition. Even though he arrived in America as the CEO of a successful and fast-growing startup, Sachdev said he had to navigate the challenges most new immigrants faced.
“You don’t have a credit score,” he said. “A bank wouldn’t care that you’re a CEO of a company which has 150 people. Getting a mortgage on your car is hard. Getting a house is hard. That was humbling.”
And getting Uniphore established in the U.S. wasn’t easy. In India, Sachdev relied on his sales team who would “bring me in the final stages of a deal to close it to shake hands with the CEO and sign the contract.”
When he moved to Silicon Valley, “I had to take a backpack again and go out and reach out to customers saying, ‘Here’s who we are.’” he said. “And they’ll be like, ‘Okay, we’ve never heard of you. So what do you do?’”
Having Chambers as a mentor and Uniphore’s “chief guru” helped. “Watch this company — I think it has a chance to light the world on fire,” Chambers said after cutting the ribbon at the company‘s brand new US headquarters in 2019.
Sachdev was then eyeing what he saw as a massive opportunity. “I’m excited about the fact that it’s now prime time for AI and customer service,” he said in an interview. “It’s a $350 billion dollar market opportunity. And it is not one that’s going to create one or two unicorns. It is one that will create a few decacorns and multiple unicorns.”
The pandemic disrupted Uniphore’s momentum. But suddenly, ChatGPT, which was unveiled eight months ago, turbocharged it. Goldman Sachs now estimates that AI could boost the global GDP by $7 trillion in the next decade.
“Up until November last year, we were saying AI is going to disrupt the world and we were early movers,” he said. “But now everyone’s talking about it. What’s different is a behavior shift where it’s now entered boardroom conversations. It’s everyone’s mandate. It’s everyone’s priority.”
Heather Gates saw the change as an executive with the accounting and consulting firm DeLoitte & Touche. AI now “comes up in almost every conversation,” she told The Examiner. “You can’t even have a client conversation without this coming up: how is AI impacting your audit methodology? How is it impacting cybersecurity? It really has hit home with clients internally.”
Uniphore has also expanded beyond the call center industry. The startup now has around 1,500 customers in major industries including banking, telecommunications and health care. It has reported around $100 million in contracted annual recurring revenue, making it one of the most successful AI companies in the enterprise market.
“We have a tremendous head start in these business-to-business environments,” he added.
That lead is based on a key advantage Uniphore enjoys: massive amounts of platform data it has collected over the past decade that can be used to develop and enhance AI tools.
Andrea Schulz, a technology audit partner at Grant Thornton, said companies that typically work with huge amounts of data, such as those that work call centers or customer relations management companies, can have an advantage in developing and deploying AI tools in the business world.
“It’s all about that history of data and having it in a fashion that’s readily accessible and they’ve got that power now behind them,” she told The Examiner.
However, the rapid expansion of AI has also led to concerns about the use of customer data. Schulz said: “I caution companies to have a measured approach, to think about who you’re giving your data to. Because if you’re engaging with an AI company, and giving them data sets, are you creating your next competitor?”
Sachdev also acknowledged the growing concerns over the misuse of AI highlighted by the use of the technology for disinformation. “But I go back to the opportunities which are so vast,” he said.
“Is there an opportunity for individually profiling and misusing it? Yes, there is.” Sachdev said. “There are very legitimate questions being raised. But I think the benefits and the opportunities and the application that we’re going to see around us, with the right level of scrutiny and guardrails, is going to prove to be transformational.”