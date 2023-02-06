Two months after the ChatGPT craze began, Google is hitting back with a major AI counteroffensive.
Google on Monday unveiled Bard, its response to OpenAI’s hit AI chatbot, which turned the spotlight on new tools that can mimic the ways humans can create content.
“Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet, said in a blog post.
Fourteen months after Facebook became Meta, is Mark Zuckerberg pivoting sharply away from the metaverse to focus on the hot new trend in tech, AI?
Pichai said Google is releasing a “lightweight model version” of the company’s sophisticated AI conversation technology. Bard is being made available to “trusted testers ahead of making it more widely available to the public in the coming weeks,” he added.
The Google rollout is taking place at a time when the Mountain View tech behemoth has been reeling from speculation that ChatGPT, which was created by San Francisco startup OpenAI, poses a serious threat to the company.
In a call with analysts last week, Pichai called AI “the most profound technology we are working on today,” saying, “Whether it’s helping doctors detect diseases earlier or enabling people to access information in their own language, AI helps people, businesses and communities unlock their potential.”
Recalling how he had described Google as “an AI-first company. Since then, we have been a leader in developing AI.”
IDC President Crawford Del Prete said Microsoft’s move is clearly significant in the AI rivalry.
“Google should be worried,” he told The Examiner, noting Google’s dominance in search, which transformed the company into a tech powerhouse. But the emergence of generative AI, technology that enables users to tap massive data sets to create new content, has created openings for rivals.
“Microsoft lost the battle for search,” Del Prete said. “Generative AI will transform our relationship with data. Microsoft has tools that we use everyday that could integrate this kind of functionality to bring a step function to productivity across a broad spectrum of use cases.”
The battle over AI “will be a long, hard fought out platform battle, but Microsoft is now more relevant than ever in the space, and armed with an active installed base of customers,” Del Prete added.
In a sign that other tech giants are gearing up for a fight in AI, Mark Zuckerberg last week appeared to downplay Meta's focus on the metaverse as it turns more attention to generative AI which he called “an extremely exciting new area.”
However, the race to create more powerful AI technologies has also been controversial.
In his blog post, Pichai also said Google is working with different groups, including governments, “to develop standards and best practices, and work with communities and experts to make AI safe and useful.”