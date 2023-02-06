Alphabet's Profit Falls 34% Amid Ads Slowdown
John Taggart/The New York Times

Two months after the ChatGPT craze began, Google is hitting back with a major AI counteroffensive.

Google on Monday unveiled Bard, its response to OpenAI’s hit AI chatbot, which turned the spotlight on new tools that can mimic the ways humans can create content.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel

Tags