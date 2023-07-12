GOOGLE AI 8

Sundar Pichai, Google’s chief executive, speaks at Google I/O, the company’s annual conference, in Mountain View, Calif., May 10, 2023.

 Jason Henry/The New York Times

A federal lawsuit is accusing Google of “secretly stealing everything ever created and shared on the internet” to build its AI technology.

Google is collecting massive amounts of data, including personal information, in order to develop its AI products led by Bard, the new chatbot the company rolled out earlier this year in response to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, according to the lawsuit filed before the U.S. District Court in San Francisco. The suit, filed Tuesday, is seeking class action status.

