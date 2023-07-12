A federal lawsuit is accusing Google of “secretly stealing everything ever created and shared on the internet” to build its AI technology.
Google is collecting massive amounts of data, including personal information, in order to develop its AI products led by Bard, the new chatbot the company rolled out earlier this year in response to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, according to the lawsuit filed before the U.S. District Court in San Francisco. The suit, filed Tuesday, is seeking class action status.
“Google has taken all our personal and professional information, our creative and copywritten works, our photographs, and even our emails — virtually the entirety of our digital footprint — and is using it to build commercial Artificial Intelligence products,” the lawsuit said.
The tech giant “harvested this data in secret for years, without providing notice to anyone, much less with anyone’s consent. Google does not own the internet, it does not own our creative works, it does not own our expressions of our personhood, pictures of our families and children, or anything else simply because we share it online,” Ryan Clarkson, the plaintiff’s attorney, said in a statement.
The filing of the lawsuit follows Google’s release of an updated version of its privacy policy, in which the company explicitly stated that the company “may collect information that’s publicly available online or from public sources to help train Google’s AI models.” A previous version used the phrase “language models.”
The change was quickly flagged as a sign that Google was moving more aggressively in tapping information as the battle for AI domination heats up.
“We’ve been clear for years that we use data from public sources — like information published to the open web and public datasets– to train the AI models behind services like Google Translate, responsibly and in line with our AI Principles. American law supports using public information to create new beneficial uses, and we look forward to refuting these baseless claims,” Halimah DeLaine Prado, Google General Counsel, said in a statement.
The lawsuit highlights the growing concerns about the need for massive amounts of data, including personal information, in building AI tools.
Last week, comedian Sarah Silverman and two authors filed a lawsuit against Meta and OpenAI, accusing the tech companies of copyright infringement for using data sets that contained their works.
