In 2016, DeepMind, a small AI company Google acquired two years earlier, stunned the tech world when it beat the world champion of Go, a board game similar to chess that computers found hard to master.
That was the year AI became an important focus for Google.
“We’ve been an AI-first company since 2016 because we see AI as the most significant way to deliver on our mission,” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google parent Alphabet, said Thursday in a blog post as he unveiled the tech giant’s response to the new AI frenzy sparked by ChatGPT.
Google this week merged two major AI divisions — Deep Mind and the company’s Brain Team — into a new group called Google DeepMind.
“We’ve been lucky to have two world-class research teams leading the entire industry forward with foundational breakthroughs that have ushered in a new era of AI,” Pichai said.
The move underlined the urgency of the AI craze sparked by the introduction of ChatGPT last November — a bombshell event that appeared to catch Google, long known as an AI powerhouse, off guard.
Shortly after launching ChatGPT, OpenAI, the chatbot’s San Francisco creator, announced a stronger alliance with Google rival Microsoft. Elon Musk, who had been one of the founders of OpenAI, also said he is planning to join the fray by launching a new AI initiative he called “TruthGPT.”
The financial stakes in the AI battle became evident in March when Google unveiled its response to ChatGPT – and fumbled badly. The company’s new chatbot was called Bard. But when Alphabet, Google’s parent company, tweeted an ad for the new chatbot, it included a factual error that spooked Wall Street.
Alphabet’s stock plummeted, wiping out $100 billion in market value. The stock subsequently bounced back, but the market reaction underscored that the heightened interest in the battle over AI extended to Wall Street.
In a way, the surge in interest in AI was not totally surprising. The technology, which emerged after World War II, has typically gone through periods of intense interest followed by years of serious skepticism about the promise of artificial intelligence. The downbeat period has been referred to as an “AI Winter,” when funding dried up,
research stalled and overall interest waned as it did in the 1970s and ’80s, and again in the mid-1990s.
DeepMind founder Demis Hassabis, who has been named CEO of Google DeepMind, recalled how when he and co-founder Shane Legg launched the startup in 2010, “many people thought general AI was a farfetched science fiction technology that was decades away from being a reality.”
General AI, also known as Artificial General Intelligence, refers to the most advanced form of the technology which can pretty much understand and perform any intellectual task humans can do.
That was also the experience of Naveen Rao, one of the founders of Nervana, an AI chip company that launched in 2014, around the time Google bought DeepMind. (It was later acquired by Intel.)
Back then, AI was considered “a dirty word” — a geeky field of study that was debated in universities and by sci-fi nerds, Rao said.
A decade later, the attitude toward AI has changed dramatically.
Today, AI is “advancing exponentially,” Hassabis, Google DeepMind’s CEO, said. Another AI pioneer Louis Rosenberg, CEO and chief scientist of Unanimous AI, agreed. He attributed the change to ChatGPT which he described as “a leap forward rather than an incremental shift.”
“The race has turned into an all out sprint,” he told The Examiner.
And it’s a race in which Google has clear advantages, he said. The Mountain View behemoth has “some of the top AI people in the world,” Rosenberg said.
“Just as important, they’re Google,” he added, referring to Google’s standing as the world’s dominant search engine — a tech behemoth that can “handle more data than almost anyone.”
“In the world of large scale AI systems, massive sets of data is the plutonium that powers the reactor,” Rosenberg said.
But Google is clearly not invincible on the AI front.
The creation of Google DeepMind is “clearly a response to Microsoft and the moves it has been making with OpenAI,” said entrepreneur Tiago Amaral, founder of Inevitable Future Institute.
“Just a few months ago, it was almost unthinkable that the Google empire would be threatened, but since the launch of ChatGPT, it seems they have sounded the alarm,” he said.
The fact that the tech giant found itself scrambling to respond to ChatGPT was partly due to “a culture problem of not having the mentality of shipping products,” argued Rao, who is co-founder and CEO of MosaicAL, an AI development company.
OpenAI and Microsoft have been focused on building AI products and introducing them to the market. “I think it’ll be hard to beat unless Google can leverage its channels and make its AI efforts lean, mean, and ready to ship products,” Rao said.
Google is known for a heavy emphasis on research. Rosenberg cited DeepMind which “has been such a unique force in pioneering large scale deep learning systems,” referring to the advanced field of AI, but which has not played a leading and high profile role in developing new products.
“I’m guessing Google didn’t want to disrupt the magic that was happening there,” he said. “But at this point, it’s probably all hands on deck.”
The creation of Google DeepMind has been widely praised in the industry as a smart move. “This is about concentration of focus both in terms of development and go to market,” said IDC President Crawford Del Prete, a veteran tech industry analyst.
“This is not the time for fragmentation of efforts, but for consolidation,” at a time when there’s “unprecedented interest” in AI, he said.
But Google is gearing up for battle at a time when there’s also growing concerns about the potential abuse and misuse of AI. In March, more than 1,000 technology leaders called for a temporary pause in AI development to give the industry and policymakers time to develop rules on the technology’s deployment.
Tech analyst Rebecca Wettemann, a principal at Valoir, said that’s why making major changes in its AI organization will probably not be enough for Google, especially in the enterprise market where the competition is expected to be intense.
“Trust is the big issue for companies grappling with adopting AI, and trusting the vendor that provides it is critical,” she told The Examiner. “It will take more than a reorg for Google to gain a company’s trust as an enterprise provider.”
Rosenberg, one of the tech leaders who signed the letter calling for an AI pause, agreed, saying his hope is that AI companies will compete “just as aggressively on developing and deploying safety mechanisms.”
“In my view, the company that wins this footrace is going to be the one who gets there first with technologies that people trust,” he said. “Just getting there first is not enough.”