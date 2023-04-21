AIclimbers
Olivia Wise/The Examiner

In 2016, DeepMind, a small AI company Google acquired two years earlier, stunned the tech world when it beat the world champion of Go, a board game similar to chess that computers found hard to master.

That was the year AI became an important focus for Google.

Ex // Top Stories

Subscribe to Benjamin Pimentel’s new tech newsletter at sfexaminer.com/newsletter/

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel

Tags