Google’s famed and luxurious employee perks aren’t so lavish anymore.
Ruth Porat, CFO of Google’s parent company Alphabet, announced in a recent and rare company-wide memo, acquired and published by CNET on Monday, that the tech giant is scaling back on multiple employee services.
In addition, in separate documents reviewed by the news outlet, the company, headquartered in Mountain View at its massive “Googleplex” campus, said it was also cutting back on fitness classes, staplers, tape and the frequency of laptop replacements.
The changes come amid Google’s largest cost-cutting efforts since 2008. Alphabet laid off 12,000 workers in January, joining the spate of tech firms to significantly slash jobs in recent months.
In her email to employees, Porat called the previous layoffs the “hardest decisions we’ve ever had to make as a company.”
She stated that the just-announced cost-cutting measures are also the result of the company adjusting to the new hybrid workweek.
“We set a high bar for industry-leading perks, benefits and office amenities, and will continue that into the future,” Porat said. “However, some programs need to evolve for how Google works today. As well as helping to bring down costs, these changes will reduce food waste and be better for the environment.”
Campus cafes will now be closed on days that see “significantly lower volume,” while office micro kitchens will be consolidated in buildings where there’s “more waste than volume.” Serious Eats in 2020 called their Mountain View cafes some of the best food in Silicon Valley, with an estimated 30 restaurants available on the campus.
In addition, fitness classes and shuttle schedules will also be adjusted based on usage.
Those adjustments were more specifically detailed in a separate internal document reviewed by CNBC. “Now that most of us are in 3 days a week, we’ve noticed our supply/demand ratios are a bit out of sync: We’ve baked too many muffins on a Monday, seen GBuses run with just one passenger, and offered yoga classes on a Friday afternoon when folks are more likely to be working from home,” the document stated.
It added that these are “mostly minor adjustments,” and the old policies were designed for when Google workers were coming in five days a week.
The documents also revealed that office supplies like staplers and tape have also been cut back. “We have been asked to pull all tape/dispensers throughout the building,” a San Francisco facility directive, obtained by CNBC, stated. “If you need a stapler or tape, the receptionist desk has them to borrow.”
Finally, the company is also “changing how often equipment is replaced,” the document read. For instance, non-engineering employees who need a new laptop will receive Chromebooks by default, as opposed to the range of offerings previously offered, which included Apple MacBooks. Chromebooks, the Google-made personal laptops, are significantly cheaper, with most costing below $400.