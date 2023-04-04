GOOGLE BAN APPEAL

Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, where meals at the campus’ estimated 30 restaurants are just one of the perks enjoyed by employees.

 Laura Morton/The New York Times

Google’s famed and luxurious employee perks aren’t so lavish anymore.

Ruth Porat, CFO of Google’s parent company Alphabet, announced in a recent and rare company-wide memo, acquired and published by CNET on Monday, that the tech giant is scaling back on multiple employee services.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong