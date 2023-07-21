Biden Artificial Intelligence

President Joe Biden speaks about artificial intelligence in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, July 2, 2023, in Washington, as from left, Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon Web Services; Greg Brockman, President of OpenAI; Nick Clegg, President of Meta; and Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Inflection AI, listen.

 AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Google, Meta and OpenAI have signed a pledge over AI safety set by the Biden Administration amid growing concerns about the risks posed by the fast-growing technology.

Other major tech companies, including Amazon and Microsoft, and two other Bay Area AI startups — Anthropic and Inflection — have endorsed the White House initiative “to help move toward safe, secure, and transparent development of AI technology,” the Biden Administration announced Friday.

Ex // Top Stories

Subscribe to Benjamin Pimentel's new tech newsletter.

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel