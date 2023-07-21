President Joe Biden speaks about artificial intelligence in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, July 2, 2023, in Washington, as from left, Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon Web Services; Greg Brockman, President of OpenAI; Nick Clegg, President of Meta; and Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Inflection AI, listen.
The initiative underlines the need “to seize the tremendous promise and manage the risks posed by artificial intelligence and to protect Americans’ rights and safety,” the White House said in a statement.
The White House said the “voluntary commitments” cover key areas of concerns in the development and deployment of AI, including agreeing to “internal and external security testing of their AI systems before their release.
The tech companies also commit to “sharing information across the industry and with governments, civil society, and academia on managing AI risks” and making the needed investments in “cybersecurity and insider threat safeguards to protect proprietary and unreleased model weights.”
The White House agreement also covers what has become a key concern: ensuring that people are made aware when they are interacting with content generated by AI.
The tech companies “commit to developing robust technical mechanisms to ensure that users know when content is AI generated, such as a watermarking system. This action enables creativity with AI to flourish but reduces the dangers of fraud and deception,” the White House said.
“These commitments, which the companies have chosen to undertake immediately, underscore three principles that must be fundamental to the future of AI — safety, security, and trust — and mark a critical step toward developing responsible AI,” officials added.
