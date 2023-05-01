Racing to Catch Up With ChatGPT, Google Plans Release of Its Own Chatbot

A glitch in Google's Bard AI demo trigged a massive stock sell-off that erased $100 billion in the company's market cap on Thursday.

 Sergio Flores/The New York Times

The AI pioneer who blazed the trail for a breakthrough approach to artificial intelligence has quit his post at Google.

Geoffrey Hinton, who served as a Google vice president and has been called the “godfather of AI” for his work on deep learning, has left Google to speak out on the dangers of artificial intelligence.

Ex // Top Stories

Subscribe to Benjamin Pimentel's new tech newsletter.

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel

Tags