Google has become one of the Bay Area's first major tech firms to end its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
In a company wide email sent to employees on Tuesday acquired by CNBC, Google’s VP of global security Chris Rackow announced that “vaccines will no longer be required as a condition of entry to any of our buildings.”
Rackow cited that “most people today have some level of immunity against COVID-19, case rates and hospitalizations have stabilized for many months now, and governments all around the world — including the U.S. — are ending emergency declarations, lifting restrictions and ending vaccination mandates,” as reasons for the decision.
The Mountain View-based company originally implemented one of the tech world’s strictest employee vaccine policies, threatening workers with termination if they did not comply with innoculation requirements.
Tuesday’s memo stated that “the world is in a very different place” than when their initial rules were put in place. Rackow added that “COVID-19 vaccines have been a critical part of our overall strategy to keep Googlers safe, especially in the workplace” and encouraged “everyone to remain up to date with their Covid-19 vaccines going forward, just as we encourage everyone to get a flu shot every year.”
He said the company will continue “to follow all local regulations and will maintain our cleaning and ventilation standards in the office, and we ask that you do your part by monitoring your health and staying home if you feel sick.”
The announcement comes as the tech giant struggles to draw workers back to its office amid its worst financial downturn since the Great Recesion in 2008. Google's parent company Alphabet slashed 12,000 jobs in January, and earlier this month Google announced they were scaling back on their offices’ famed employee perks and amenities.