Google has become one of the Bay Area's first major tech firms to end its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

In a company wide email sent to employees on Tuesday acquired by CNBC, Google’s VP of global security Chris Rackow announced that “vaccines will no longer be required as a condition of entry to any of our buildings.”

