Apple and Google are joining forces to prevent tracking devices, like AirTags, from being used nefariously.
The two Bay Area-based tech behemoths on Tuesday submitted a proposal for the first-ever industry specification which would “help combat the misuse of Bluetooth location-tracking devices for unwanted tracking,” officials said in a release.
Under the new standard, the companies’ devices would be able to alert victims when they’re being unknowingly tracked.
Other firms who have developed Bluetooth trackers such as Samsung, Tile, Chipolo, eufy Security and Pebblebee, have also expressed support for the proposal, officials said.
Apple and Google will receive feedback on their draft in the coming months before instituting the changes for iOS and Android devices by the end of 2023.
Bluetooth trackers have been on the market for over a decade but have surged in popularity since Apple introduced their version called the AirTag in 2021. The gadgets are a cheap and convenient tool for users to keep track of personal belongings that can be easily misplaced daily, like wallets or phones.
They can also be used to tag humans, mostly by parents to keep tabs on their children. But the feature has also been utilized by thieves and stalkers.
Apple is currently being sued in San Francisco federal court by two women, one from Texas, the other from New York, who claimed that AirTags made it easier for them to be stalked and harassed. The plaintiffs called the devices “the weapon of choice of stalkers and abusers” and alleged that men they were formerly in a relationship with used AirTags to stalk them.
The company said early last year that AirTag misuse is "rare; however each instance is one too many." It implemented several updates to deter criminal behavior, but the lawsuit, filed in December, alleges the changes have not done enough.