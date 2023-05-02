AirTag set up on iOS

Apple and Google will receive feedback on their draft proposal in the coming months before implementing the changes for iOS and Android devices by the end of 2023.

 Wikipedia

Apple and Google are joining forces to prevent tracking devices, like AirTags, from being used nefariously.

The two Bay Area-based tech behemoths on Tuesday submitted a proposal for the first-ever industry specification which would “help combat the misuse of Bluetooth location-tracking devices for unwanted tracking,” officials said in a release.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong