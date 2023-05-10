GOOGLE AI 8

Sundar Pichai, Google’s chief executive, speaks at Google I/O, the company’s annual conference, in Mountain View, Calif., May 10, 2023.

 Jason Henry/The New York Times

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced Wednesday that the company is rolling out new AI tools in the coming months as the tech giant continues to battle the growing momentum of Microsoft and OpenAI.

Speaking at the company’s annual Google I/O developer conference in Mountain View, Pichai, who is also CEO of Google parent Alphabet, detailed a swath of AI-powered features and updates to Google’s apps and its language model PaLM (Pathways Language Model).

