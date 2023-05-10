Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced Wednesday that the company is rolling out new AI tools in the coming months as the tech giant continues to battle the growing momentum of Microsoft and OpenAI.
Speaking at the company’s annual Google I/O developer conference in Mountain View, Pichai, who is also CEO of Google parent Alphabet, detailed a swath of AI-powered features and updates to Google’s apps and its language model PaLM (Pathways Language Model).
“Seven years into our journey as an AI first company, we are at an exciting inflection point,” Pichai said onstage at the Shoreline Amphitheatre. “We have an opportunity to make AI even more helpful for people, for businesses, for communities, for everyone.”
“We’ve been applying AI to make our products radically more helpful for a while," he said. "With generative AI, we are taking the next step. With a bold and responsible approach, we are reimagining all our core products.”
Pichai spotlighted three of Google’s main applications receiving an AI enhancements later this year.
Gmail is adding a feature called Help Me Write, an advancement on its AI-generated automatic email response system. The tool uses AI to automatically create a full draft of an email based on a short description generated by the user.
This summer, Google Maps is also launching Immersive View, a heightened version of Street View, which will create 3D renderings of the routes users will be taking to their destinations.
Ex // Top Stories
What started as a friendly competition between San Francisco and Los Angeles has expanded globally to 450 and gained more than 66,000 participants, all in the name of …
A new poll shows that top priorities for BART riders are safety and cleanliness
San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai filed paperwork Monday to run for mayor in 2024
Pichai also introduced an AI-powered Google Photos tool called Magic Editor that allows users to make drastic edits to photos — such as completely moving objects or people — without professional software.
Pichai’s other major announcement detailed Google’s newest version of its AI language, called PaLM 2, a competitor to OpenAI’s GPT4. PaLM 2 powers more than 25 Google products, including Bard, Google's AI chatbot.
Pichai said PaLM 2 builds “on our latest infrastructure” and is “highly capable at a wide range of tasks and easy to deploy.” It has four different versions, the lightest of which — called Gecko — is small enough to run on mobile phones.
“PaLM 2 models are stronger in logic and reasoning, thanks to broad training in logic and reasoning,” he said. “It’s also trained on multilingual texts spanning over 100 languages.”
Google has long been considered an AI powerhouse, but Microsoft has seized the spotlight with its alliance with OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, which unleashed a new AI craze after it was launched in November.
"This could be a defining moment in the AI battle with Google and Microsoft going head-to-head for market share across multiple sectors," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives told clients in a note.