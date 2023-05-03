The Federal Trade Commission is alleging that Meta has misled parents and failed to protect young users.
The FTC report issued on Wednesday is proposing stricter regulations that would prohibit Meta from "profiting from data it collects, including through its virtual reality products, from users under the age of 18."
The federal agency said Meta, the parent company of Facebook, “misled parents about their ability to control with whom their children communicated through its Messenger Kids app, and misrepresented the access it provided some app developers to private user data."
The agency is also alleging that Meta violated the 1998 Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act Rule (COPPA Rule), which regulates the activities of online companies with users under the age of 13.
“Facebook has repeatedly violated its privacy promises,” Samuel Levine, the director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement. “The company’s recklessness has put young users at risk, and Facebook needs to answer for its failures.”
The changes the FTC is proposing would cover Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus. Other changes would limit the use of facial recognition technology and add more user protection.
It was not the first time that the FTC has called Meta out for privacy issues. In 2020, the agency ordered the company to pay a $5 billion civil penalty in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. The agency also filed a complaint against the company in 2011, which led to a privacy order in 2012.
The FTC's proposed “blanket prohibition” would allow the company to collect data from users under the age of 18 only for security reasons. But Meta would be barred from profiting from the data even after the users come of age.
The FTC is also calling for the company to get approval for the privacy functions of new products or services before launching them. Any company Meta acquires must also be compliant with the privacy order.
Meta has 30 days to respond to the FTC’s report. In a statement, Meta spokesman Andy Stone called the order a “political stunt.”
“Despite three years of continual engagement with the FTC around our agreement, they provided no opportunity to discuss this new, totally unprecedented theory. Let’s be clear about what the FTC is trying to do: usurp the authority of Congress to set industry-wide standards and instead single out one American company while allowing Chinese companies, like Tik Tok, to operate without constraint on American soil,” Meta said.
“FTC Chair Lina Khan’s insistence on using any measure – however baseless – to antagonize American business has reached a new low. We have spent vast resources building and implementing an industry-leading privacy program under the terms of our FTC agreement. We will vigorously fight this action and expect to prevail,” the statement added.