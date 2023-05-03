Facebook HQ sign

The FTC is calling to prohibit the company from profiting off the data of users younger than 18.

 Jason Henry/The New York Times

The Federal Trade Commission is alleging that Meta has misled parents and failed to protect young users.

The FTC report issued on Wednesday is proposing stricter regulations that would prohibit Meta from "profiting from data it collects, including through its virtual reality products, from users under the age of 18."

