A former Apple employee has been indicted in the theft of trade secrets related to the company’s autonomous technology.
Weibao Wang, 35, was hired by Apple as a software engineer in 2016, according to a release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. His job was related to developing technology for autonomous systems, which can be used for a variety of applications, such as self-driving cars.
Wang signed a confidentiality agreement, completed in-person secrecy training on how to handle confidential material and was informed about company policy regarding intellectual property being transferred or transmitted without Apple consent, according to federal prosecutors.
But in 2017, Wang accepted a staff engineer job offer from a U.S.-based subsidiary of a company that’s headquartered in China. According to the indictment, he then waited more than four months before notifying Apple of his resignation.
The other company was developing technology for self-driving cars, and when Wang left Apple in April 2018, he was found to have accessed a large amount of “sensitive proprietary and confidential information” during those four months.
Casey Schmitt is bringing excitement to the Giants that they've lacked all season
Following this discovery, a June 2018 search of Wang’s Mountain View home allegedly uncovered large amounts of stolen Apple data.
Despite claiming to agents during the search that he had no upcoming travel plans, Wang boarded a flight that very night from San Francisco International Airport to Guangzhou, China on a one-way ticket, according to the release.
The investigation concluded that Wang had stolen or attempted to steal trade secrets that fall into six different categories: entire autonomy source code, tracking for an autonomous system, behavior planner for an autonomous system, architecture design for an autonomous system, descriptions of hardware systems, including architecture, modules, power, and inputs, and motion planner for an autonomous system.
Wang was indicted by a federal grand jury. He could face up to 10 years in prison, as well as a fine for $250,000, “or twice the gross gain or loss resulting from the scheme” for each count of theft or attempted theft, according to the release.