Weibao Wang, 35, was hired by Apple as a software engineer in 2016.

A former Apple employee has been indicted in the theft of trade secrets related to the company’s autonomous technology.

Weibao Wang, 35, was hired by Apple as a software engineer in 2016, according to a release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. His job was related to developing technology for autonomous systems, which can be used for a variety of applications, such as self-driving cars.

