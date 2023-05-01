A First Republic Bank branch in downtown San Francisco, where the troubled institution is headquartered, on Friday, April 28, 2023. Federal regulators were reportedly racing on Saturday to seize and sell the troubled First Republic Bank before financial markets open on Monday. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)
First Republic Bank, the San Francisco financial institution that found itself in the hot seat following the crash of Silicon Valley Bank, was taken over by California financial regulators and sold to JP Morgan Chase.
The Wall Street giant said it has acquired “the substantial majority of assets” and other liabilities from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which the CDFPI appointed as receiver for the takeover.
“Our government invited us and others to step up, and we did,” JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon said in a statement. “Our financial strength, capabilities and business model allowed us to develop a bid to execute the transaction."
Dimon said the deal “modestly benefits our company overall, it is accretive to shareholders, it helps further advance our wealth strategy, and it is complementary to our existing franchise.”
Under the agreement, JP Morgan will acquire roughly $173 billion of loans and about $30 billion of securities. The bank will also assume roughly $92 billion of deposits, including $30 billion of large bank deposits.
The transaction capped weeks of uncertainty about the future of First Republic Bank. Just a few years ago, the 38-year old company bank was the 14th largest bank in the U.S., valued at more than $19 billion.