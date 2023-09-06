A former Twitter software engineering manager is suing the company for breach of contract after he was fired last year for being disruptive and disrespectful in the workplace, according to the lawsuit.
Ethan Sutin of San Francisco filed suit against Elon Musk’s X Corp., formerly known as Twitter, last week in the San Francisco branch of Superior Court of California.
Sutin worked at Twitter between December 2020 and May 2022. He rose to prominence through his work on Squad, a social app that he co-founded in 2016 with Esther Crawford. The app allowed users to share their screens to watch third-party apps, such as YouTube, with friends in real-time on desktops, mobile phones, and other devices.
Squad exploded in popularity at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 and that caught Twitter’s attention.
Sutin and Crawford agreed to sell their app to Twitter in December 2020 in exchange for $36 million in cash and Twitter stock. Twitter was also to pay Sutin $1 million in cash compensation and 44,769 shares of the company’s common stock in equity compensation, according to the lawsuit.
Under the agreement, Sutin agreed to work with Twitter for a minimum of four years. He was then granted 30,943 in Twitter restricted stock units, which would go into effect in January 2021, and another 5,346, which would go into effect in March 2022.
When Twitter fired Sutin last year, the company claimed it was for just cause and refused to pay roughly two-thirds of his equity compensation plan, the suit says.
Sutin countered that his termination was part of a series of cost-cutting measures at the time, which included terminating multiple executives and enacting a hiring freeze among other pauses.
According to the lawsuit, Twitter said that Sutin violated the company’s workplace policy multiple times with “problematic interpersonal conduct.”
Sutin had a “disruptive” communication style that “impaired his team’s overall ability to execute on projects.”
Twitter also alleged that Sutin’s coworkers reported him as “confrontational and abrasive” as well as “curt and aggressive.” He refuted those claims in the lawsuit with performance evaluations from 2021 and collaborations with other co-workers and colleagues, who spoke fondly of how the plaintiff carried himself.
Sutin is also alleged to have once “bullied and disrespected” a quality engineer while the two were working on a project together.
Twitter’s last claim of detrimental workplace conduct involved Sutin making “undue insistent demands'' to a member of his team during an offsite business trip to Italy. In the lawsuit, Sutin stated that his demands involved routinely checking in with an insubordinate employee who wanted to use the trip as a vacation.
He added that despite the setbacks posed by the employee, work responsibilities and project deadlines were still met.