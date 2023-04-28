Silicon Valley Bank collapsed because of serious management fumbles, but regulators are also to blame for the stunning meltdown, a federal report released Friday said.
SVB crumbled because of “a textbook case of mismanagement by the bank,” and the situation grew worse because regulators neglected to flag serious risks that eventually caused the bank to collapse, a report from the Federal Reserve said.
SVB’s “senior leadership failed to manage basic interest rate and liquidity risk. Its board of directors failed to oversee senior leadership and hold them accountable,” the report prepared by Michael S. Barr, the Fed’s vice chair for supervision noted.
But Fed supervisors also “did not fully appreciate the extent of the vulnerabilities as Silicon Valley Bank grew in size and complexity,” he added.
“When supervisors did identify vulnerabilities, they did not take sufficient steps to ensure that Silicon Valley Bank fixed those problems quickly enough,” Barr wrote.
Silicon Valley Bank’s disclosure of a significant loss triggered a fast-moving bank run, mostly among tech startups that scrambled to withdraw their money from the financial institution. The federal government came to the rescue with a late weekend intervention. But the 48 hours of uncertainty exposed serious fissures in a close-knit technology ecosystem that has thrived for 40 years —with Silicon Valley Bank playing a critical role.
Barr also pointed to other factors that led to the crisis, including SVB’s heavy focus on technology companies and startups which created a “concentrated depositor base.”
Barr cited the role of social media in the meltdown, saying it “enabled depositors to instantly spread concerns about a bank run. The SVB crash has been described as the first bank run caused by Twitter.
“Technology may have fundamentally changed the speed of bank runs,” Barr said. “Social media enabled depositors to instantly spread concerns about a bank run, and technology enabled immediate withdrawals of funding.”
Barr stressed the need to “improve the speed, force, and agility of supervision,” noting that SVB’s rapid growth but sluggish transition to heightened standards contributed to the slow identification of risks and slow pace of supervisor action.”
The report on the SVB collapse underlined the importance of regulatory supervision, despite the changes in the rules in the wake of the 2008-2009 financial crisis and a banking deregulation law passed during the Trump administration.
Veteran financial expert Donald Billings said in a LinkedIn post that bank regulators “should break the glass and pull the fire alarm whenever a bank trips a wire, and move its supervision to a special supervision group, and include as a regular member of that group an outside expert to bring fresh eyes to the case.”