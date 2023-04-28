Silicon Valley Bank

Some industry observers have accused venture capitalists of recklessly abandoning a critical part of the tech-industry ecosystem with the run on Silicon Valley Bank.

 Benjamin Fanjoy/Associated Press

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed because of serious management fumbles, but regulators are also to blame for the stunning meltdown, a federal report released Friday said.

SVB crumbled because of “a textbook case of mismanagement by the bank,” and the situation grew worse because regulators neglected to flag serious risks that eventually caused the bank to collapse, a report from the Federal Reserve said.

