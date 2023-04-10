Phone Charging station

The FBI said it’s smarter and safer to “carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead.” 

 Tomwsulcer | Wikimedia Commons

Charging stations at airports, hotels and shopping centers are certainly convenient. But be careful. These are now also used by “bad actors” to hack into your smartphones and other devices, the FBI warned.

“Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers,” the FBI's Denver office said in a recent tweet. “Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices.”

