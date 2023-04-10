Charging stations at airports, hotels and shopping centers are certainly convenient. But be careful. These are now also used by “bad actors” to hack into your smartphones and other devices, the FBI warned.
“Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers,” the FBI's Denver office said in a recent tweet. “Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices.”
It’s smarter and safer to “carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead,” the agency added.
The warning comes amid heightened concerns about cybersecurity globally, particularly large organizations, including corporations and government agencies. Malware and other hacking software installed on an individual’s smartphone or laptop can give criminal hackers to bigger networks.
Sonic Wall, a San Jose cybersecurity company, warned recently that “new tactics are being developed with breathtaking speed.”
A serious concern is the rise of ransomware in which criminal hackers break into a network to steal or encrypt data and then demand payment to unlock the network. The city of Oakland was recently hit by such an attack which has continued to cause major disruption.
“For the past two years, ransomware has been on a tear, increasing 62% year over year in 2020 and another 105% in 2021,” a 2023 SonicWall report said. “During this time, ransomware-as-a-Service took off, compromised credentials became cheaper and more plentiful than ever, and the number of vulnerabilities continued hitting record highs.”
