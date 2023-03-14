28381484_web1_220413-SFE-ZUCKERBERG_1

California is taking steps to require firms to disclose their social media policies. (Pete Marovich, New York Times)

Facebook is slashing more jobs.

Meta, the tech giant’s parent company, said it is eliminating an additional 10,000 employees on top of the 11,000 workers laid off late last year.

