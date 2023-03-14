Facebook is slashing more jobs.
Meta, the tech giant’s parent company, said it is eliminating an additional 10,000 employees on top of the 11,000 workers laid off late last year.
Facebook is slashing more jobs.
Meta, the tech giant’s parent company, said it is eliminating an additional 10,000 employees on top of the 11,000 workers laid off late last year.
“This will be tough and there’s no way around that,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday in a letter to employees. “It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success.”
The job cuts were part of the tech behemoth’s plan to make 2023 “our year of efficiency,” as Meta focused on streamlining operations and controlling costs, Zuckerberg said.
“Flatter is faster,” he said. ”In our Year of Efficiency, we will make our organization flatter by removing multiple layers of management. As part of this, we will ask many managers to become individual contributors. We’ll also have individual contributors report into almost every level — not just the bottom — so information flow between people doing the work and management will be faster.”
He said that Meta leaders will be announcing more details of “restructuring plans focused on flattening our orgs, canceling lower priority projects, and reducing our hiring rates.”
“With less hiring, I’ve made the difficult decision to further reduce the size of our recruiting team,” he said.
The move follows what appeared to be Meta’s stronger focus on Generative AI, which emerged as the new hot tech trend following the introduction of ChatGPT.
The job cuts also underlined the wave of layoffs in tech as major companies and startups reeled from the economic downturn.
Meta’s new round of cuts also highlights a trend of serial layoffs, which has been criticized by industry analysts and veterans like former Cisco CEO John Chambers.
But Wall Street cheered Meta’s news. The company’s stock rallied more than 6% in morning trades on Tuesday.
Subscribe to Benjamin Pimentel's new tech newsletter.
@benpimentel
Benjamin Pimentel is The Examiner's senior technology reporter.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The wounded victim made his way to his hotel, where police were called to investigate
The rookie phenom is finally on the road to recovery
We all must watch where we are going, but sometimes businesses are to blame
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.