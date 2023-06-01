Mark Zuckerberg

Meta, whose CEO Mark Zuckerberg is pictured above speaking at the Paley Center in New York, Oct. 25, 2019, says it will ban news content from Facebook and Instagram if a California bill passes.

 AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Posting news stories on Facebook and Instagram might soon be banned.

Meta, parent company of the social media giants, said Thursday it will take down news posts on the sites if California lawmakers approve a bill that would require social media companies to pay a “usage fee” to journalism organizations whose content is shared on their platforms.

