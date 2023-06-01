Posting news stories on Facebook and Instagram might soon be banned.
Meta, parent company of the social media giants, said Thursday it will take down news posts on the sites if California lawmakers approve a bill that would require social media companies to pay a “usage fee” to journalism organizations whose content is shared on their platforms.
The Journalism Preservation Act, which was proposed by Oakland Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, seeks to “compensate local newsrooms for the journalism they produce” by charging tech companies like Google and Facebook a fee for “content they siphon from local news outlets.”
“We will be forced to remove news from Facebook and Instagram rather than pay into a slush fund that primarily benefits big, out-of-state media companies under the guise of aiding California publishers,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a tweet.
The dispute highlights the debate over the role that tech behemoths, particularly social media companies, have played in the news business.
The proposal has been endorsed by the Media Guild of the West, which represents journalists in California, Texas and Arizona, pointing to “a nationwide decline in the production and availability of quality local journalism.” The organization noted how newspaper newsroom jobs have dropped 57% since 2008.
But Stone of Meta said the proposal “fails to recognize that publishers and broadcasters put their content on our platform themselves,” arguing that the “substantial consolidation” in the news industry was already happening before Facebook became a widely-used platform.
Subscribe to Benjamin Pimentel's new tech newsletter.