In a statement, Andrea Jelinek, chair of the European Data Protection Board, said Meta’s “infringement is very serious since it concerns transfers that are systematic, repetitive and continuous.”
“Facebook has millions of users in Europe, so the volume of personal data transferred is massive,” Jelinek said. “The unprecedented fine is a strong signal to organizations that serious infringements have far-reaching consequences.”
Meta President Nick Clegg, in a statement, called the ruling “flawed, unjustified and sets a dangerous precedent for the countless other companies transferring data between the E.U. and U.S.”
Meta said it would appeal the ruling and “will immediately seek a stay with the courts who can pause the implementation deadlines, given the harm that these orders would cause, including to the millions of people who use Facebook every day,” Clegg said.
The EU decision was based on an inquiry by the Irish Data Protection Authority into how Facebook transferred data to the U.S. The inquiry began in 2020.
Meta’s Ireland division was given five months by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission to “suspend any future transfer of personal data to the U.S.”
Clegg said “There is no immediate disruption to Facebook because the decision includes implementation periods that run until later this year.”
“We intend to appeal both the decision’s substance and its orders including the fine and will seek a stay through the courts to pause the implementation deadlines,” he said.
