Meta Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg denied that his company is shifting its focus from the metaverse to artificial intelligence.

Facebook parent Meta got hit with a $1.3 billion fine for violating the European Union’s strict data privacy rules after the company transferred data between Europe and the U.S.

It was the largest fine since the EU implemented the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, considered the world’s strictest data protection rule.

