Joseph Sullivan, 54, was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine. 

Uber’s former Chief Security Officer Joseph Sullivan was sentenced late last week to three years of probation and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine for covering up a data breach.

The data breach involved millions of Uber user records, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

