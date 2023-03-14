TOP STORY
Tech’s season of broken banks began with Silvergate, the crypto bank that had been teetering for months. Then came the sudden, shocking meltdown of Silicon Valley Bank, the startup world’s go-to bank for four decades. A third failure, Signature Bank, another key crypto player, was unceremoniously shut down by the feds on Sunday.
Other small and mid-size mostly regional banks took a hit on Wall Street on Monday amid worries of a broader banking contagion – before recovering on Tuesday.
But dark clouds loom over tech. In a world that has been awash in VC funding and profits for more than a decade, banking suddenly seems like an unsteady, risky enterprise.
Times have gotten even more stressful for startups. The party had been over for months, as tech companies posted slower growth, triggering mass layoffs, as VCs also pulled back. Suddenly, tech startups also have to worry about where they keep their money.
• The crypto crash and the FTX scandal took down Silvergate. The midsize San Diego bank that became an industry powerhouse by catering to the needs of companies dabbling in the fast-growing but volatile world of digital assets. SVB was sunk by the downturn and the sudden spik in interest rates that eroded the value of its long term investments.
• Which crash was scarier? “Definitely SVB,” Michele Alt, co-founder and partner at Klaros Group, an SVB client, told The Examiner.
• And which was uglier? “OK, in this beauty contest, I would say Silvergate is uglier because there's the whole exposure to fraud, a fraudulent scheme like FTX. That's ugly.” And it could get uglier.
“If Silvergate was the SS Minnow, SVB is the Titanic,” Logan Allin of Fin Capital told The Examiner. And if SVB is “not acquired in short order” the crisis “will have knock-on effects felt into perpetuity for tech companies of all sizes, alongside of VCs and PE firms.”
• Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives called Silicon Valley Bank the “Godfather of the Silicon Valley banking ecosystem.” “The bedrock of the Valley is gone, now what?” he said in a note to clients. “With SVB, we believe this is the tip of the iceberg for the broader tech startup world that has shaken VCs in the Valley and around the world with this black-eye collapse.”
• Garry Tan, president of Y Combinator, the Mountain View startup incubator, warned that if the government doesn’t do something, “a whole generation of startups will be wiped off the planet.”
• Nicolai Wadstrom, founder and CEO of San Francisco VC firm Bootstrap Labs, called the SVB failure “a big setback for the startup ecosystem.” “SVB was the shining star so to speak, being the bank for decades that would bank the new companies that had potential but not yet proven themselves,” he told The Examiner..
• Many of them “were doing everything right,” Michele Alt of Klaros Group said. That’s what makes the SVB meltdown uglier.
So is crypto’s decentralized finance idea the way to go? Well, two crypto-focused banks just collapsed. SVB exposes major flaws in traditional finance. But “this is not the moment to advocate for further decentralization,” Michele Alt of Klaros said.
“I have confidence that the regulators are going to navigate through this mess,” she said. “It could indeed be very messy. But I put my faith there rather than on a decentralized system. We know a lot more people who've lost their shirts related to crypto, than related to failures of insured depository institutions.”
“We’re not going to do that again.” – Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, ruling out a federal bailout of Silicon Valley Bank, similar to what the government did for big banks during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
