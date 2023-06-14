The European Union took an important step in regulating AI this week, outpacing the U.S. in efforts to rein in a fast-growing but increasingly controversial technology.
The EU Parliament on Wednesday approved the text of a proposed AI Act which focuses squarely on the risks posed by the technology. If it passes, the AI Act — which must be approved by the EU's executive branch and member states before it becomes law — will be the world's most comprehensive law covering the development and use of AI.
"This is indeed a watershed moment in AI," Fiddler AI CEO Krishna Gade told The Examiner, noting how the "EU lawmakers introduced a tiered approach to AI."
The AI Act recognized that "many AI systems pose minimal risk" but stressed the need for "transparency requirements that would allow users to make informed decisions," the EU said.
The proposed regulations would require that any user of an AI system "can decide whether they want to continue using it" and "be made aware when they are interacting with AI," the EU said. These systems include tools for generating or manipulating images, audio or video, including so-called DeepFakes.
The proposal underlines how EU regulators are "appreciating the new and different risks that AI introduces that have previously been overlooked," Unanimous AI CEO Louis Rosenberg told The Examiner.
The AI Act also identifies AI systems that pose "unacceptable" risks and must be "considered a threat to people and will be banned."
These include AI tools that feature "cognitive behavioral manipulation of people or specific vulnerable groups," such as voice-activated toys "that encourage dangerous behavior in children" and systems used for classifying people based on behavior, socioeconomic status or personal characteristics."
Rosenberg said the ban covers "emotion recognition technologies," AI tools that detect and analyze human reactions in real time for use in marketing, sales or political campaigns.
"This has been the single most important issue to make sure gets addressed through policy," he said. "I sincerely hope they don't limit its application to only children and vulnerable groups, as the current language might suggest. The ban should be much broader. If systems can interactively optimize their influence tactics based on your real-time emotions, we immediately cross the line from marketing to manipulation. It must be banned."
