Twitter’s value has declined as Elon Musk has dramatically overhauled the company. 

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk said Twitter is now worth about $20 billion, according to an email he sent the company’s employees Friday, a significant drop from the $44 billion that he paid to buy the social network in October.

The email, which was viewed by The New York Times, was sent to employees to announce a stock compensation program. In it, Musk warned workers that Twitter remained in a precarious financial position and, at one point, had been four months away from running out of money. He said “radical changes” at the company, including mass layoffs and cost cutting, were necessary to avoid bankruptcy and streamline operations.

