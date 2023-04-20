Musk-Twitter-Blue Check Blues

Although a number of writers and outlets have been active on the platform, including the ones you are currently reading, a 2021 Pew Research study found that 25% of Twitter's users were responsible for 97% of its tweets.

It wasn't all bad news for SpaceX and Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Thursday.

Sure, SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded minutes after launch — or, as SpaceX called it, "a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation" — but at least Twitter actually met its self-imposed deadline to start removing blue checkmarks from verified accounts.

