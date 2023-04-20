It wasn't all bad news for SpaceX and Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Thursday.
Sure, SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded minutes after launch — or, as SpaceX called it, "a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation" — but at least Twitter actually met its self-imposed deadline to start removing blue checkmarks from verified accounts.
Well, sort of.
Twitter, the San Francisco-based social media platform of outsized importance due to its preponderance of journalists, media outlets and politicians and fewer total users than platforms you have and haven't heard of, followed through on its announced plans to no longer verify users and organizations who weren't paying for subscriptions that range from $7 to $1,000 per month, depending upon the type of account.
The company announced plans to begin removing blue checkmarks on April 20 — the 51-year-old Musk loves the number 420 — but a number of "legacy" accounts still had their ticks as of Thursday morning.
That ultimately changed just before noon, with former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Beyoncé, the Pope and San Francisco Mayor London Breed — among hundreds of thousands of other users — all losing the once-vaunted blue checkmark.
Longtime Golden State Warriors antagonist LeBron James, author Stephen King and rapper/actor Ice-T all said they wouldn't pay to keep their blue checkmarks, but their profiles maintained verification on Thursday.
Further, their accounts all said they paid for Twitter Blue and had verified their phone numbers. King, in a twist not nearly as artful as those in his novels, said he neither paid nor provided a phone number. Ice-T tweeted, "Don't believe the Hype."
The Verge reported that Twitter emailed James to say that Musk had provided "a complimentary subscription to Twitter Blue," and Musk later tweeted that he was "personally" paying for a few subscriptions.
Social media experts and watchdogs have long fretted about Musk-owned Twitter allowing misinformation to flourish since he purchased the company last fall, with a number of accounts impersonating public figures and publicly traded companies during Twitter's initial, botched rollout of subscriptions. Twitter initially introduced verification in 2009, at least in part, to prevent celebrity impersonation.
Whether Twitter becomes the "free-for-all hellscape" Musk promised advertisers last year that it wouldn't remains to be seen, it's also unclear what kind of wider impact the lack of verified users will have on the spread of information online, even if flocks of formerly verified users fly away from the "bird app."
For instance, a number of news outlets that Twitter misleadingly labeled as "government-funded" have stopped posting on the platform. One of those, NPR, said it gets just 2% of its digital traffic from Twitter.
Although a number of writers and outlets have been active on the platform, including the ones you are currently reading, a 2021 Pew Research study found that 25% of Twitter's users were responsible for 97% of its tweets. Twitter has fewer monthly active users than Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Pinterest and Reddit.
But if you want information about Musk's rocket launches, Twitter remains the place to be. He still has a blue checkmark, after all, but not because he's subscribed to Twitter Blue.
Musk's account is verified because it's an "affiliate" of Twitter. Organizations, which Twitter says will have to pay $1,000 a month to remain verified, can pay another $50 per month for each affiliate.