In his testimony before Congress, Roth outlined "the consequences of this kind of online harassment and speech." 

A former Twitter executive said he was forced to sell his Bay Area home due to "a wave of homophobic and antisemitic threats" after Elon Musk implied the platform's previous head of trust and safety supported pedophilia.

Yoel Roth testified on Wednesday in front of the House Oversight Committee, as the Republican majority questioned him and two other executives about Twitter's decision to prevent users from sharing a 2020 New York Post story about the contents of a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son.

