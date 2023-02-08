A former Twitter executive said he was forced to sell his Bay Area home due to "a wave of homophobic and antisemitic threats" after Elon Musk implied the platform's previous head of trust and safety supported pedophilia.
Yoel Roth testified on Wednesday in front of the House Oversight Committee, as the Republican majority questioned him and two other executives about Twitter's decision to prevent users from sharing a 2020 New York Post story about the contents of a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son.
Roth was answering a question from Democratic D.C. Rep. Eleanor Norton about how Musk's release of the "Twitter Files" — a set of internal communications that Musk made public shortly after acquiring the company in October — impacted his personal safety.
Roth confirmed that he and his family sold their home in the East Bay following Musk's "defamatory allegation that I support or condone pedophilia" in December.
"And this lie led directly to a wave of homophobic and antisemitic threats, of which Twitter has removed vanishingly little, and following the Daily Mail's decision to publish where I live, ultimately I had to leave my home and sell it," Roth, who quit the company about a month before Musk's tweet, said on Wednesday. "Those are the consequences of this kind of online harassment and speech."
Elon Musk epitomized social media experts' concerns with one tweet in the aftermath of the attack on Paul Pelosi
CNN and the Washington Post reported in December that Roth and his family were forced to move after Musk tweeted that it looked "like Yoel is arguing in favor of children being able to access adult internet services in his PhD thesis," including a screenshot of an out-of-context excerpt of a 2016 dissertation Roth wrote at the University of Pennsylvania.
The Daily Mail, citing the Post, published the East Bay city in which Roth lived. Neither the Post nor CNN identified the city in their reporting.
Musk tweeted this in reply to another user, who quote-tweeted a 2010 tweet in which Roth asked, "Can high school students ever meaningfully consent to sex with their teachers?" The 2010 tweet linked to a Salon article recapping a case in Washington state in which a 33-year-old teacher was charged with first degree sexual misconduct with a minor for having a relationship with an 18-year-old student.
Musk's allegations echoed the defamatory claim that LGBTQ people are trying to "groom" children younger than the age of consent. Those false claims have grown louder this decade, as Republican lawmakers and conservative media have repeated them as justification for a growing number of proposed anti-LGBTQ laws and bans of books with LGBTQ authors, characters and themes.
The billionaire tweeted in November that removing child pornography from Twitter was his top priority. The New York Times reported on Monday that child sexual abuse material has "persisted on the platform" under Musk, "including widely circulated material that the authorities consider the easiest to detect and eliminate."
Musk has previously accused critics and rivals of pedophilia. A jury ruled in 2019 that Musk didn't defame a British cave explorer when he tweeted that the man was a "pedo guy." Musk also falsely claimed in an email to a reporter that the caver was "a child rapist."