Elon Musk is stepping down as Twitter CEO.
The social media company's owner announced on Twitter that he will be replaced by unnamed female executive. He will be Twitter's executive chair and chief technology officer.
"Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter," he wrote. "She will be starting in ~6 weeks!"
The news marks a new twist in Twitter's chaotic history under Musk who bought the company $44 billion last year. Under his leadership, the social network has shed billions in value and has been criticized for allowing a spike in hate speech and disinformation.
Twitter also became a major distraction for Musk who is also CEO of Tesla and Space X. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives called the move "a major step forward with Musk finally reading the room that has been around this Twitter nightmare and trying to balance Twitter, Tesla, and SpaceX as CEOs an impossible task that needed to change."
"Musk's reign as CEO of Twitter has finally come to an end and thus will be a positive for Tesla's stock starting to finally remove this lingering albatross from the story," Ives told clients in a note.
In December, the billionaire businessman posted a poll to Twitter — headquartered in San Francisco — asking users whether he should step down as the head of the company and 57.5% of respondents responded “yes.” Shortly after the question, he declared he would resign as soon as he found someone “foolish enough to take the job.”
He later added that whoever the new CEO “must like pain a lot” and “no one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor.”
The turbulence at Twitter began almost immediately after Musk purchased the company last fall, when he allowed far-right and racist accounts back on the platform. A study in April by researchers at multiple universities found that hate speech on Twitter nearly doubled sitewide since Musk took over the platform.
In the months after numerous top executives and advertisers left the company, scores of its workforce were laid off, and Musk rotated through several verification policies before eventually settling on a blue check-mark payment system which was implemented, chaotically, last month — just to name a few of the setbacks.
Since purchasing Twitter, Musk has also frequently bashed San Francisco, calling The City as recently as last week “post-apocalyptic.”