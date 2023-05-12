Elon Musk speaks at SATELLITE Conference

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” Musk said in a tweet.

 AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Twitter has a new boss.

Billionaire Elon Musk has named former NBC Universal executive Linda Yaccarino to lead the beleaguered social network.

