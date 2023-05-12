Billionaire Elon Musk has named former NBC Universal executive Linda Yaccarino to lead the beleaguered social network.
“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” Musk said in a tweet. He said Yaccarino, who was the former head of advertising at the broadcasting giant, “will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.”
Musk had tweeted Thursday that he had found someone to replace him at the social networking site, which he acquired late last year for $44 billion.
The announcement capped months of turmoil at the San Francisco technology giant which has reeled from a turbulent transition after Musk took over.
The turmoil has reportedly led to a big drop in advertising revenue. Musk’s decision to hire a veteran advertising executive suggests that is a critical need that he hopes to address.
But Musk also signaled his bigger ambitions for Twitter, which recently ceased to exist as a legal entity after it was absorbed into X Corp., another company he set up whose name was clearly taken from X.com, the company he set up in the 1990s that also led to the creation of PayPal.
The move has sparked speculation that Musk plans to build out Twitter as a payments platform.
In introducing Twitter’s new boss, Musk also said: “Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.”
