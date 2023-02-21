Diogo Monica launched Anchorage Digital in his Castro apartment six years ago to help banks and government agencies with a pressing need: keeping their cryptocurrencies safe.

It hasn’t exactly been a smooth ride. What had been a hot crypto market a couple of years ago is now reeling from a crash that wiped out about $2 trillion of value amid scandals that have triggered heightened regulatory scrutiny.

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel

Tags