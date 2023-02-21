Diogo Monica launched Anchorage Digital in his Castro apartment six years ago to help banks and government agencies with a pressing need: keeping their cryptocurrencies safe.
It hasn’t exactly been a smooth ride. What had been a hot crypto market a couple of years ago is now reeling from a crash that wiped out about $2 trillion of value amid scandals that have triggered heightened regulatory scrutiny.
“The reality right now is that the pie is a lot smaller,” Monica told The Examiner. “The prices are down. Market cap is down. Some very large institutions are slowing down their adoption. Retail is a lot lower.”
But Monica sees the slump as a momentary pause for an industry that he thinks is poised for more growth, through growth with more regulation.
“We’ve always chosen the path of regulation and asking for permission, not for forgiveness,” he said, as opposed to the path taken by the crypto companies that have gotten mired in financial accounting scandals and corruption, led by the now bankrupt FTX. What happened in crypto, he argued, “validates our path from day one.”
Monica’s crypto career has been quirky and unexpected. Born in Monterey, he grew up in Lisbon where he earned a PhD in computer science focused on distributed systems and cryptography, a field he said was “not very useful at the time.” He got a degree because “my family forced it on me,” he quipped, noting that he comes from a family of PhDs.
With his expertise in network security and cryptography, Monica landed roles in high-profile tech companies, including Plaid and Docker. In 2017, when bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were becoming more popular, an investment fund reached out to him with an unusual request. The firm had lost the passphrase needed to access a digital wallet with $1.5 million worth of bitcoin. The company offered him 20% if he could recover the bitcoin.
Monica found a way to do it with his knowledge of network security and cryptography. That led to the idea for Anchorage Digital, which he and co-founder Nathan McCauley launched in the living room of Monica’s apartment in the Castro.
The San Francisco company became a trailblazer for crypto custody, a storage solution that protects crypto wallet funds or holdings from theft or loss, and emerged the first federally regulated crypto bank in the U.S. in 2021.
The timing was near perfect. The crypto market was exploding. Major institutions were looking for companies to help store and safely manage their digital assets in ways that satisfy financial regulations.
One of them was Visa, which bought its first non-fungible token, or NFT, a tokenized digital asset stored on a blockchain, for $150,000. Anchorage Digital, which developed hardware for handling what were essentially software code accessible through cryptographic keys, provided a way for Visa to move and transfer the NFT to its own account.
Another client, the U.S. Marshals chose Anchorage Digital to help the law enforcement agency store and manage digital assets seized from criminal organizations and individuals.
But in late 2021 the boom ended. Like other crypto industry leaders, Monica was stunned by the collapse of crypto exchange FTX amid allegations of corruption: “It was a surprise that people who before I saw as great operators and great business people turned out to be frauds.”
Monica believes the crypto industry will be able to navigate the market slump and the scandals. “Whenever you have money, fast growth, new technology, you are going to find bad actors,” he said. “This happens in every single space.”
He’s particularly optimistic about major institutions. Big banks and financial services giants have become understandably more cautious about the crypto market, but major companies in financial services still see a future with crypto. This week, Visa signed a partnership with Wirex that would expand the cryptocurrency payments app’s reach in the Asia Pacific.
Still, regulators are turning up the heat on the crypto industry.
Last month, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which regulates national banks, issued a warning about engaging in crypto-related activities. Traditional banks, the regulator stressed, must make sure any crypto transactions or offerings are carried out in “a safe and sound manner, is legally permissible, complies with applicable laws and regulations, and can be conducted in a manner that is fair to consumers.”
Last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced it is proposing tougher rules that would require companies to be registered custodians of crypto assets.
The SEC announcement triggered another round of criticisms from the crypto industry, which has long viewed the agency and its chairman, Gary Gensler, as a nemesis. But Monica said the proposed rule “provides much needed clarity on the role of qualified custody in the digital asset ecosystem.”
A federal judge is expected to rule on an SEC lawsuit against the crypto company Ripple, a decision expected to be a game-changer for the industry
The statement underscores Anchorage’s philosophy about regulation.
“Many DeFi (decentralized finance) fundamentalists believe that everything in DeFi should be unregulated. I don’t agree,” Monica said. “We can’t just ostracize traditional financial institutions.”
As the only federally regulated crypto bank, Anchorage Digital enjoys a huge advantage in a market where the ability to offer safe and regulated custody for digital assets is becoming important.
“The space needed trustworthy, regulated institutions at the highest level of scrutiny,” said Monica.
Analyst Alex Johnson, author of the Fintech Takes newsletter, also cited Anchorage Digital’s advantage as a federally regulated bank. But he said the company now faces a more challenging environment, especially after the FTX crash.
“Regulators have taken a much more skeptical view of crypto, and that skepticism turned into outright dislike after FTX,” he told The Examiner. “I think the general view now from banking regulators is that crypto really shouldn’t touch any part of the traditional financial system, which leaves all of the non-Anchorage companies out in the cold (and in plain view of the SEC).”
Johnson added, “The question will be: How long Anchorage can go, under increased regulatory pressure, while this crypto winter persists?”
Monica says Anchorage Digital is prepared for the stricter rules.
“Regulation has a really good reason to exist and regulators play a really important role in consumer protection and making sure that there are stable markets,” said. “I think we’ve seen this over and over again.”