The crypto industry says they are being de-banked by federal regulators who are paying more attention to the crisis affecting traditional banks.

The banking crisis has been bad for tech. But it’s even more frustrating for the crypto industry.

As regulators move to help out failed banks like Silicon Valley Bank and other traditional institutions, crypto leaders are asking them a pointed and intriguing question: Are you trying to shut us out?

