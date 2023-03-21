The banking crisis has been bad for tech. But it’s even more frustrating for the crypto industry.
As regulators move to help out failed banks like Silicon Valley Bank and other traditional institutions, crypto leaders are asking them a pointed and intriguing question: Are you trying to shut us out?
Actually, the term being used is de-banking. It refers to how regulators appear to diminish the importance or even ignore the impact of the banking meltdown on crypto, including the collapse of two traditional institutions that became known for playing critical roles in the crypto market.
Silvergate, which saw impressive growth by facilitating the movement of dollars in and out of crypto companies, announced it was shutting down two weeks ago. Signature Bank, which also served crypto companies, was shuttered by federal regulators in the wake of the SVB bank run.
The decision to seize Signature Bank surprised the institution’s management, including board member and former U.S. Representative Barney Frank, who helped draft the Dodd-Frank Act, which sought to address the excesses of the financial services industry in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
Frank speculated that regulators “wanted to send a very strong anti-crypto message. We became the poster boy because there was no insolvency based on the fundamentals,” he told CNBC.
The New York State Department of Financial Services stressed that Signature Bank was shut down due to a “crisis of confidence” and had nothing to do with crypto.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. announced Sunday that Flagstar Bank had agreed to acquire “substantially all deposits and certain loan portfolios” of Signature Bank. But the deal did not include roughly $4 billion of deposits related to the bank’s digital assets banking business. Those assets will be returned directly to the customers who own them.
But Gabrielle Kusz, CEO of the Global Digital Asset & Cryptocurrency Association, lamented what she said “amounts to a systematic effort to push legitimate crypto businesses being excluded from the banking sector and pushed into informality.”
Last week, the Blockchain Association, the influential crypto lobby organization, said it is filing a Freedom of Information Act request for documents and communications from key federal financial regulators, including the FDIC and the Federal Reserve “involving the de-banking of crypto firms in the United States.”
“These are lawful businesses in the United States and should be treated like any other law-abiding business,” CEO Kristin Smith said in a statement.
“The crypto industry is building the next generation of the internet and financial services,” she added. “This is important work that has created tens of thousands of American jobs. Businesses need bank accounts to pay employees, vendors and taxes.”
Ex // Top Stories
Police found the victim unconscious and suffering "various injuries" near railroad tracks in the 33300 block of Central Avenue
Now comes a crazy theory about the Silicon Valley Bank crash: 'Wokeness caused it'
San Franciscans ranked tenth in the nation for average cost of home ownership. But the other city by the bay has SF beat
Kusz agreed, saying the suspected move to exclude the crypto sector can be “even more harmful to our banking sector and its ability to keep pace, innovate, advance and continue to lead from a global/geopolitical perspective.”
But banking experts, including critics of the crypto industry, downplayed these complaints.
When it comes to Silvergate, veteran financial expert Donald Billings said it clearly was “not a sustainable business model to have to have such a high concentration of your deposits in just a handful of depositors.” “You know, old school, that is an inherently unsafe and unsound banking period,” he told The Examiner.
The crypto industry is also pushing back against what it views as an effort to de-bank them at a time when crypto prices have been posting gains. Bitcoin has climbed back above $25,000 after falling below $20,000 about three months ago.
The trend has emboldened crypto enthusiasts to push their longtime argument that crypto is a hedge against inflation, an investment based on the promise of decentralized finance that people who were tired of the fragility of traditional finance should flock to.
On Friday, investor and crypto evangelist Balaji Srinivasan, former chief technology officer of Coinbase, said he was betting $2 million that the price of bitcoin will soar to $1 million in 90 days.
“The ‘told you so’ crypto folks are back,” Kelvin Low, law professor at the National University of Singapore and a well-known crypto critic, said in a LinkedIn Post. “The price of bitcoin has been on a tear if you can believe it following the troubles in the banking sector. So much so that crypto bros are beginning to develop a swagger again.”
But the crypto industry is still reeling from the perception that it is a Ponzi scheme dominated by a small group of super wealthy investors.
The belief that crypto prices are being manipulated by a small group of big investors has become stronger after the crypto market crashed. In January, the Financial Times reported that investor Peter Thiel posted a huge profit when he cashed out nearly all his crypto investments last year, around the time he was denigrating billionaire and known crypto critic Warren Buffett as a “sociopathic grandpa” and the crypto industry’s “enemy No. 1.”
The fact that bitcoin’s price has been rising in a time of crisis in the financial system is interesting, said Derek Horstmeyer, a professor of finance at George Mason University. But “let’s not get too excited” given how the crypto market, despite the claims of proponents that it is democratizing finance, is still dominated by a limited number of major investors.
“How can you call it democratizing finance when it’s highly concentrated ownership?” he told The Examiner.