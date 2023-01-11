Coinbase Reaches $100 Million Settlement With New York Regulators

Sam Bankman-Fried, center, former FTX CEO, is trailed by his mother, Barbara Fried, right, as he leaves federal court in Manhattan following his arraignment on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Two months after the crypto exchange collapsed, the impact of the meltdown is still spreading. 

 Jefferson Siegel/The New York Times

Eight weeks since FTX collapsed, crypto is still reeling from a stunning meltdown. In fact, the contagion is spreading faster.

Following the arrest and extradition of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and the guilty pleas of his two close associates, more companies have been snagged in the crisis, which has upended the once fast-growing industry.

