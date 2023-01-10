The San Francisco company is slashing nearly 1,000 jobs in a second round of layoffs as Coinbase reels from the double whammy of an economic downturn and the crypto meltdown.
The job cuts come just six months after Coinbase eliminated 18% of its workforce as it tried to navigate the broader market downturn. This was before the FTX collapse triggered an even deeper Crypto Winter, which CEO Brian Armstrong noted in a letter to employees.
“In 2022, the crypto market trended downwards along with the broader macroeconomy. We also saw the fallout from unscrupulous actors in the industry, and there could still be further contagion,” he told employees in a Tuesday blog post.
Armstrong said the job cuts were part of a broader plan to reduce expenses by 25% as the company faced a difficult year.
“This is the first time we've seen a crypto cycle coincide with a broader economic downturn, but otherwise it is similar,” he said. “As we examined our 2023 scenarios, it became clear that we would need to reduce expenses to increase our chances of doing well in every scenario. While it is always painful to part ways with our fellow colleagues, there was no way to reduce our expenses significantly enough, without considering changes to headcount.”
Armstrong argued that “recent events will ultimately end up benefiting Coinbase greatly,” citing “a large competitor failing, emerging regulatory clarity,” a clear reference to the FTX scandal which led to the demise of the third largest crypto marketplace and stronger push for regulation. ”But it will take time for these changes to come to fruition,” he added.
Wall Street cheered the job cuts as Coinbase shares rallied 4% in Wednesday trades.
But the second round of layoffs also underscore what is now viewed as a serious miscalculation on the part of Armstrong’s team.
In early 2022, Coinbase announced that it was doubling down on its expansion plan despite signs of a slowdown in the crypto market and the broader economy.
“We tend to see the down period as a big opportunity because we're greedy when others are fearful,” Armstrong said on the company’s earnings call last May. “We tend to be able to acquire great talent during those periods and others pivot, they get distracted, they get discouraged.”
Coinbase announced the first round of cuts a month later. On Wednesday, Armstrong acknowledged that the cuts weren’t deep enough.
“I want to be clear that, while some of the factors that have brought us to this point are beyond our control, accountability rests with me as the CEO,” he said. “We also reduced headcount last year as the market started to correct, and in hindsight, we could have cut further at that time.”
