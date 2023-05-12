Two years after becoming the first major crypto company to go public, San Francisco-based Coinbase is waging a battle that could determine its future as a U.S.-based company.
Recently, that campaign morphed into a major counteroffensive against the crypto giant’s longtime nemesis: the federal Securities and Exchange Commission.
The battle between the SEC and Coinbase intensified over the past few weeks after the regulator threatened to sue the crypto powerhouse, which then hit back with its own lawsuit — and a subtle threat that it will leave the U.S. if the SEC prevails.
CEO Brian Armstrong subsequently walked back that statement, telling CNBC on Monday that his company “is not going to relocate overseas. We’re always going to have a U.S. presence ... But the U.S. is a little bit behind right now.”
Coinbase has been particularly critical of what it considers the SEC’s heavy-handed approach to the crypto industry. In March, the regulator sent Coinbase a Wells notice, which is the SEC’s way of letting a company know it is about to be sued for violating securities laws.
The threat of legal action was based on the SEC’s view that most of the cryptocurrencies and digital assets offered on the Coinbase platform are securities subject to regulation. The SEC has also argued that crypto exchanges like Coinbase need to register with the agency.
Coinbase fired back last month by suing the SEC and asking a court to force the agency to respond to its petition for clearer rules on how it regulates crypto.
The suit underlined a key complaint of crypto companies against the SEC: that it has failed to communicate about how the agency views crypto and what the rules are. Instead, the crypto industry argues, the SEC has embraced a “regulation by enforcement” strategy.
“Coinbase has been talking to the SEC about our business for many years now, including sharing our legal views on our asset listing and staking services,” Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s chief legal officer, said two weeks ago in a video message. “We have repeatedly asked the SEC for its own views on how securities laws might apply to Coinbase and our industry, and to be candid, we've mostly gotten silence.”
The pushback highlights what appears to be a new Coinbase strategy in dealing with the SEC, one that is more combative and willing to take the agency to court.
Just two years ago, Coinbase took a less confrontational approach, dropping a plan to roll out a crypto lending program after the SEC threatened legal action against the company.
The fact that Coinbase is hitting back is not surprising, said Jiasun Li, a finance professor at George Mason University School of Business.
“The tension between crypto exchanges and regulators, especially the SEC under [Chair Gary] Gensler has been brewing for quite some time,” he told The Examiner.
While Coinbase has “traditionally been more compliant” recent developments may have pushed Coinbase to a “tipping point,” he said.
Ex // Top Stories
Bay Area musician Sheetal Singh’s latest album explores what it means to be Asian American in a post-pandemic world.
The controversial TV host said he is launching a new show, two weeks after he was abruptly fired by Fox News
Filmmaker Joel Coen has curated the exhibition ‘Lee Friedlander Framed by Joel Coen,’ featuring 70 selections from throughout the photographer’s career
Over the past months, the SEC has stepped up enforcement actions against crypto companies. Industry observers believe it was largely triggered by the FTX scandal, which amplified the perception of crypto as an industry fraught with risks.
But Marc Fagel, the SEC’s former regional director for San Francisco and a known critic of the crypto industry, downplayed the potential impact of Coinbase’s more confrontational strategy.
The lawsuit against the SEC “appears geared towards generating more public opposition to the SEC’s approach to crypto,” he told The Examiner.
“It’s hard to see it having much direct effect,” Fagel said. “A court isn’t going to compel the SEC to promulgate any particular regulations, and it won’t prevent the SEC from moving forward with its anticipated enforcement action.”
Li of George Mason University said the SEC “traditionally enjoys an upper hand in such legal battles.” But opposition to the SEC is also getting stronger, he said.
“Coinbase is not alone in this,” Li said. The SEC under Gensler is also facing off with other major players. One of the most closely watched battles is the SEC’s legal showdown with Ripple.
A decision is imminent on the case, which began in December 2021 when the SEC accused Ripple of failing to register roughly $1.4 billion worth of its XRP cryptocurrency. Ripple uses XRP for its network as securities.
If Ripple prevails, it will be a major win for the San Francisco company and the entire crypto industry. The company has said it will leave the U.S. if it loses. Last month, Armstrong, Coinbase’s CEO, signaled that his company may do the same, saying “anything is on the table, including relocating or whatever is necessary" if its problems with the U.S. regulatory environment continue.
The fact that Armstrong has walked back that statement suggests Coinbase sees staying put in the U.S. as a smarter strategic move — and that it may actually prevail against the SEC.
Fagel said a legal brawl with Coinbase poses a huge risk to the SEC, especially since the crypto company has retained a legal team “with a strong record of attacking federal agencies.”
A legal battle “could further damage the SEC’s credibility with elements of Congress and the courts,” he said.
Grewal made this argument in the video message.
“We are on the brink of a fight that doesn't need to happen, and frankly, shouldn't happen,” he said. “Litigation will put the SEC's own actions on trial, erode public trust in the SEC’s mission, undermine any incentive for market participants to engage with the SEC and put at risk broad aspects of the SEC enforcement program.
“Coinbase will defend itself vigorously in litigation if it comes to that, but it does not have to come to that. We will show up at your offices any day anytime to discuss a workable path forward for our industry. But we won't find that path without true dialogue.”