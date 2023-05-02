Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig

Shares of Chegg plummeted Tuesday after the education tech company pointed to the impact of ChatGPT on its ability to grow.

Chegg’s stock crashed more than 45% in Tuesday trades after CEO Daniel Rosensweig discussed the impact of the AI chatbot on the company’s trajectory.

