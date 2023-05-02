Shares of Chegg plummeted Tuesday after the education tech company pointed to the impact of ChatGPT on its ability to grow.
Chegg’s stock crashed more than 45% in Tuesday trades after CEO Daniel Rosensweig discussed the impact of the AI chatbot on the company’s trajectory.
“In the first part of the year, we saw no noticeable impact from ChatGPT on our new account growth, and we were meeting expectations on new sign ups,” he said on the company’s earnings call. “However, since March, we saw a significant spike in student interest in ChatGPT. We now believe it's having an impact on our new customer growth.”
The Santa Clara company became an education technology powerhouse by providing online tools that help students do their school work. Students have even come up with the term “chegging” to refer to using the company’s software to prepare for a quiz or complete their homework.
Chegg became increasingly popular among students during distance learning; NASDAQ reported that subscriptions for Chegg skyrocketed when schools closed due to COVID, with revenues increasing 56% from 2019 to 2020.
But Chegg’s market audience — college students — have limited income, so when a similar, free service came about, it’s clear to see why interest in the $20 Chegg waned when ChatGPT which was introduced in November 2022.
But in its short life, ChatGPT has sparked a heated debate about the use of AI in education.
“It's too early to tell how this will play out," Rosensweig said on the call. "We can all see that AI technology is evolving at a very rapid pace. We are embracing it aggressively and immediately. Throughout my career, I've witnessed the most significant technology platform shifts from the creation of the Internet to the explosion of mobile and the movement of software to the cloud. And we believe that AI is the next big shift.”
