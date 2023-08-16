Jason Stevens, Verizon Experiential Program Manager, showing the Proto Epic Holographic communications platform

Jason Stevens, Verizon Experiential Program Manager, showing the Proto Epic Holographic communications platform at the Verizon Business show at Chase Center in San Francisco on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

Warriors fans will find it easier to buy a soda or a pack of gum when the Chase Center launches its latest tech innovation in time for the next NBA season: a cashierless store.

The high tech store would let fans use a credit card to enter the store, grab an item that’s automatically charged to their card and simply walk out.

Daniel Brusilosky, Golden State Warriors VP Technology, at a cashierless Grab and Go store powered by Verizon at the Verizon Business show at Chase Center in San Francisco on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

Jason Stevens, Verizon Experiential Program Manager, showing the facial authentication technology at the Verizon Business show at Chase Center in San Francisco on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

