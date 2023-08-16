Warriors fans will find it easier to buy a soda or a pack of gum when the Chase Center launches its latest tech innovation in time for the next NBA season: a cashierless store.
The high tech store would let fans use a credit card to enter the store, grab an item that’s automatically charged to their card and simply walk out.
The store has an offbeat name: “ampm ASAP Grab and Go.” “It’s a mouthful,” Debika Bhattacharya, Chief Product Officer of Verizon, the arena’s technology partner, told The Examiner, chuckling. “But it’s an autonomous retail store.”
It’s also a modest step for a sports center trying to live up to expectations of what the San Francisco arena can offer when it comes to tech. In the year San Francisco became ground zero of the AI revolution with the launch of ChatGPT, Chase Center is gearing up to offer more.
The arena showed off some of the upcoming tools and technologies developed by Verizon and Nokia at a Chase Center event last week:
- “Extended reality” multimedia systems that would give fans a spatial 3D view of games and other events in real time.
- Hologram systems over private wireless networks that could live beam the image of an object or a person onto a box display. Imagine Steph Curry doing virtual meet ups with fans.
Chase Center already uses facial recognition technology for its practice courts where it tracks and records a player’s movements so they could analyze their movements and performance. Automated access system using facial recognition to make it easier and faster to let fans
- into Chase Center.
Bhattacharya said Chase Center visitors will see some early deployments of these technologies in 2024, noting that the arena has to grapple with other issues in introducing new tools and features.
“It’s not just the technology” that’s a concern, she said. “It’s also ensuring that we’re doing the right level of data protection, privacy that we’re using, that we’re using the information responsibly.”
Jason Stevens, a Verizon experiential program manager, said the automated access system will not automatically store photos of fans who opt to use it to attend games.
“Once we do our measurement on your face, it’s up to the venue owner and operator whether they want to retain a photo for, let’s say, on premise security,” he said during a demo. “Otherwise the photo can just be discarded and disposed of for whatever privacy rules and policies you want to follow as an operator.”
Chase Center could not immediately be reached for comment on what policies it plans to implement. A Verizon representative noted that the automated access system was “just a demo.”
But the use of facial recognition technology is bound to be controversial in San Francisco, which became the first major city to ban the government use of the technology.
Dave Maass, director of investigations at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a San Francisco digital rights organization, pointed to potential problems with the facial recognition technology, including “data breaches, racially biased algorithmic errors, or abuses of the system to retaliate against perceived enemies, as we saw with Madison Square Garden.”
He was referring to the uproar over Madison Square Garden’s use of facial recognition technology to keep out lawyers involved in legal cases against the owner of the arena.
“Considering that humankind has successfully managed massive sports venues for more than 2,000 years without face recognition, I can’t fathom what problem companies think they’ll solve by adopting it now,” Maass told The Examiner. “San Franciscans have already voiced their total opposition to face recognition by banning it at the government level, so these venues would best serve fans by leaving this technology on the shelf.”
The rapid rise of AI is definitely driving what appears to be a push for more tech features at Chase Center.
While the arena has been using machine learning, AI technology that uses data to identify patterns, to improve its operations, Bhattacharya said the stunning advance of generative AI, which makes it possible to create high-quality text, images and other content, opens up exciting possibilities.
“There’s so much excitement about that, where you’re creating content,” she said. “You could say, ‘Create for me, a 3-D hologram of x. Create for me, this image. Create for me a jerseyIt’s being able to create content on the fly.”
Bhavin Asher, founder and Chief Technology Officer of software company GRUBBRR, said the adoption of AI tools in stadiums “isn’t just a passing fad.”
“It’s a vital evolution that enriches live sports entertainment and competes effectively with home-viewing alternatives,” he told The Examiner.
The AI frenzy sparked by the introduction of ChatGPT in November has drawn even more attention to the technology’s role at Chase Center, said Daniel Brusilovsky, the Warriors’ organization’s vice president of technology.
“What ChatGPT has done is accelerated the investment in AI and the potential use cases for it,” he told The Examiner, as he helped demonstrate the Grab and Go store.
For a major sports arena located in ground zero of the AI revolution, expectations are fairly high that Chase Center will be proactive in embracing new technologies, Brusilovsky said.
“It just comes with our territory,” he said. “The expectation from our fans is that we’re going to be early adopters. We’re going to be pushing the envelope. We’re going to be doing all these things.”