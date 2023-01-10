COINBASE DEPOSITS

The job cuts come just six months after Coinbase eliminated 18% of its workforce as it tried to navigate the broader market downturn. 

 Gabby Jones/The New York Times

It’s Round 2 for Coinbase.

The San Francisco company is slashing nearly 1,000 jobs in a second round of layoffs as Coinbase reels from the double whammy of an economic downturn and the crypto meltdown.

