Tesla is facing yet another lawsuit over issues stemming from its Fremont factory.
A wrongful termination lawsuit was filed last week in the U.S. District Court of San Francisco, Bay Area News Group reported.
Karen Draper, 47, a Black woman, was allegedly fired for voicing concerns that a white production manager for the Tesla Model Y had tried to illegally fire a Latina employee while she was on family medical leave.
Around September of last year, Draper was a manager in human resources when an employee went through the proper process to file for medical leave, according to the lawsuit.
Despite the employee’s compliance with the company’s policies, a Tesla Model Y production manager allegedly fixated on her and voiced his desire to fire her on multiple occasions, over email and in person to others in HR.
As time went on the manager began lashing out at others in HR about the employee, speaking to them in a “rude, abrasive, and unprofessional manner,” according to the suit.
Draper attempted on more than one occasion to address the matter with the manager, but he remained resolute that the employee should be fired while out on leave, despite the fact that Draper believed it would be illegal.
When Draper reported this to her supervisor, she was then admonished and subjected to an investigation.
The Model Y is one of Tesla’s highest volume vehicles, according to the suit. As a result, “there was a significant amount of institutional pressure to keep Model Y production on course,” which meant keeping the managers involved “happy.”
“The Model Y production managers wielded a lot of institutional power within the Company and frequently held face-to-face meetings with Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk. Musk frequently traveled to Tesla’s Fremont production facility to walk the Model Y manufacturing line and interact directly with production floor employees and production managers," the lawsuit states.
Draper’s involvement in this issue led to her being dubbed an “Angry Black Woman,” a racial stereotype, by managers characterizing her interactions with the white Model Y production manager. The managers called Draper “aggressive” and “out-of-control” in her interactions with this manager, according to the suit, while he was instead characterized as “passionate” and “animated.”
Ultimately, Draper was fired in February of this year. The only reason given for her termination, according to the suit, was “performance issues.”
But Draper had never had any performance issues during her time at the company, and in June of last year received a promotion by Elon Musk himself, the suit alleges.
This is not the first lawsuit the company has been dealt by a former employee. In 2021, a suit was filed involving the same Fremont factory where multiple female employees said that they sexual harassment while on the job.
Just last year, a handful of lawsuits were filed against the company over racist behavior that Black employees experienced, including comments about lynching and use of the n-word, according to reporting by The Mercury News.
Tesla did not respond to the San Francisco Examiner’s request for comment at the time of publication.