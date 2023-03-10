Silicon Valley Bank had been tech’s financing rock star, the bank of choice of new and emerging companies. Then the tech downturn hit.
In a stunning series of events this week, Silicon Valley Bank said it was posting a huge loss and needed new capital. That sent its stock plummeting and led California’s financial regulator to take possession of the Santa Clara bank.
“Everything was fine, then the music stopped,” Benjamin Verschuere, co-founder and chief investment officer of Treasure Financial, told The Examiner. “Then they were the ones swimming naked it seems.”
Silicon Valley Bank’s crash reportedly prompted Founders Fund, the venture capital firm founded by Peter Thiel, to advise its companies to pull their money out, citing worries of the company’s financial stability. The meltdown also rattled Wall Street and the global market, triggering a sell off over concerns about the impact of rising interest rates on the financial services industry.
Silicon Valley Bank’s “‘small fire’ has spread like wildfire and spooked investors across the globe,” analyst Melody Brue of Moor Insights & Strategy told The Examiner. “the VCs predicted a run on the bank that turned into a race: get out as quickly as possible. Which of course then induced a selloff.”
“It does seem like a bit of a market overreaction but not entirely surprising either,” she added.
The market reaction was stunning because of Silicon Valley Bank’s rock-solid history.
Founded in 1983, the bank became a dominant banking services partner for technology startups. Silicon Valley Bank’s recent clients included 44% of the venture capital backed U.S. companies that went public in 2022.
If you were a tech startup, especially in the Bay Area, chances are you banked with Silicon Valley Bank. When the market was hot and VC funds were flowing to new, trailblazing companies as they did until recently, Silicon Valley Bank prospered in what had been a vibrant tech ecosystem.
“When things were going really, really well in 2021 and 2022, lots of startups were raising money and putting money in SVB,” Verschuere said. “When you’re a startup and you’re receiving more and more funding, that was great” for Silicon Valley Bank.
But then things change. “You receive less funding,” he added. Cash-strapped startups “basically started to burn more cash and they used more of the funds sitting in the bank.”
That’s what happened over the past year when the economy started to slide dramatically.
Silicon Valley Bank has gone through tech downturns in the past, like the dot-com bust in the early 2000s and the financial crisis in 2008. But the bank had to grapple with a new and more challenging hurdle, the rapid rise of interest rates.
Interest rates had stayed relatively low for more than a decade. The sudden spikes last year threw Silicon Valley Bank a curveball.
“They apparently thought interest rates weren’t going to rise that quickly after 14 years of low rates,” Todd Baker, a senior fellow with the Richman Center for Business, Law and Public Policy, told The Examiner.
The crisis was essentially triggered by the bank’s announcement that it was selling a big chunk of its securities portfolio and recording a loss of roughly $1.8 billion. The company also said it hopes to raise new capital.
“We are taking these actions because we expect continued higher interest rates, pressured public and private markets, and elevated cash burn levels from our clients as they invest in their businesses,” CEO Greg Becker said in a letter to shareholders.
Becker also stressed that Silicon Valley Bank has “a proven, recession-tested management team to successfully navigate this market cycle.”
But serious doubts about the bank’s ability to survive the downturn quickly emerged. The massive stock sell off was quickly followed by the decision of the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation to take possession of Silicon Valley Bank. The DFPI appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver of Silicon Valley Bank.
Brue said the timing of the announcement also became a problem. Silicon Valley Bank made its announcement shortly after Silvergate, which serves the crypto industry, announced winding down its operations.
Silvergate’s fall was tied to other issues related to the crypto market crash. Silicon Valley Bank’s stunning disclosure about the state of its finance “put people into double panic mode,” she said.
“It seems like a perfect storm,” she said.