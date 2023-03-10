Silicon Valley Bank

Silicon Valley Bank’s ‘small fire’ has spread like wildfire and spooked investors across the globe.

 Tony Webster/Creative Commons

Silicon Valley Bank had been tech’s financing rock star, the bank of choice of new and emerging companies. Then the tech downturn hit.

In a stunning series of events this week, Silicon Valley Bank said it was posting a huge loss and needed new capital. That sent its stock plummeting and led California’s financial regulator to take possession of the Santa Clara bank.

