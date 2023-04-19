Apple is stepping deeper into the finance world.
Three weeks after the company said it would let consumers buy its products in installments, the iPhone maker says customers can now keep their money with the tech giant.
Apple Card users will have the option of keeping their money in a new savings account maintained by Goldman Sachs with a 4.15% interest rate, the company said this weekApple will charge no fees and will not require minimum deposits or minimum balance requirements.
Apple Vice President Jennifer Bailey said the savings account offers customers “an easy way to save money every day,” giving them the ability “to spend, send, and save Daily Cash directly and seamlessly — all from one place.” Daily Cash is the company's rewards system in which customers receive a percentage of a purchase amount back.
The move also underlines Apple’s steady expansion into financial services.
“I think this is just another step in their development as a financial services company,” Derek Horstmeyer, a professor of finance at George Mason University, told The Examiner. “They had the Apple card, the wallet and now this. This seems like Apple's continued play to be a one stop shop for all transactions.”
The play is based on the massive reach of Apple products. Last quarter, the maker of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers reported more than 2 billion active Apple devices. Apple has been rolling out new payment services, including Apple Pay and Apple Card over the past decade.
Last month, the company unveiled Apple Pay Later, the Cupertino tech giant’s version of “buy now, pay later,” the increasingly popular alternative to credit cards. The new feature lets consumers split purchases into four payments over six weeks, with no interest or fees.
“Apple’s core goal is to give consumers more reasons to keep their money in the Apple ecosystem rather than pull it out,” industry analyst Alex Johnson, author of the Fitech Takes newsletter, told The Examiner.
“The more money you keep with Apple, the easier it is to buy Apple hardware, subscribe to Apple services, and transact using Apple’s financial products, which generate fees.”
Apple is also rolling out a savings account product at a time when the banking industry is reeling from the economic downturn and the spike in interest rates, which partly led to a series of bank failures, led by Silicon Valley Bank.
Apple said its savings account offers yields 10 times higher than the national average. That has sparked speculation that the move could pose a threat to some banks.
Johnson disagreed with that view, referring to the advantages of traditional banks which typically have long-standing and loyal customers. “The big banks are delighted to be paying low rates for sticky deposits and let Apple and the others duke it out for the rate-seeking deposits,” he said.
Apple’s move has more to do with offering more convenient payment options to its massive user base, he said, adding that Apple’s more likely competitors are PayPal and Block, the payments company formerly known as Square.
But veteran financial expert Donald Billings suggested Apple’s move deeper into financial services poses serious risks, as he pointed to other examples of big corporations that made a bid to expand to new markets.
“Sometimes when you have too much cash in your treasury, you lose strategic focus,” he told The Examiner. “Rather than build empires, companies with excess cash should dividend the funds to shareholders, buy back shares, or prepay or decrease debt.”
Apple’s rate for its savings account could lure customers, he said. “But customers who are attracted by teaser rates are more likely to behave like hot money, so when the teaser rate is dropped -- as it must, because it is not sustainable -- what is left?”