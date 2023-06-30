Apple’s market cap topped $3 trillion Friday as the Silicon Valley giant emerged as the world’s most valuable company.
Apple shares rose 1.5% in morning trades, pushing the company’s valuation above $3 trillion for only the second time in history.
The Cupertino tech giant’s market valuation briefly hit that mark in January 2022, but its stock closed below $3 trillion.
“Apple is set to break the exclusive $3 trillion market cap today in what will be viewed as a historic day for the tech sector with Cupertino leading the way and a major flex-the-muscles moment for Cook & Co,” Daniel Ives, managing director of equity securities at Wedbush, said in an analyst note.
Apple appeared set to hit the $3 trillion milestone as the tech behemoth continued to expand its market reach. Earlier this month, Apple introduced Vision Pro, its first offering in the growing augmented reality and spatial computing market.
Like the rest of the tech industry, Apple wrestled with serious hurdles during the COVID crisis.
Ives noted that after Apple first reached the $3 trillion valuation last year, the company was subsequently forced to navigate “a myriad of China supply chain challenges” and a slumping economy which led to massive tech layoffs.
Apple also had to grapple with growing skepticism on Wall Street about its ability to grow.
“The Apple bears and skeptics continue to scratch their heads as many have called for Apple's ‘broken growth story’ this year in a tougher backdrop to which we firmly believe the exact opposite has happened,” Ives said.
Investors, he added, have “severely underestimated” Apple’s strengths led by its “massive installed base upgrade opportunity” given the massive reach of the iPhone.
