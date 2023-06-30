Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple and CEO Tim Cook now offer a “buy-now-pay-later” service that lets customers split purchases into four payments, making payments over six weeks with no interest or fees.

 JIM WILSON

Apple’s market cap topped $3 trillion Friday as the Silicon Valley giant emerged as the world’s most valuable company.

Apple shares rose 1.5% in morning trades, pushing the company’s valuation above $3 trillion for only the second time in history.

