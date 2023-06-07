Apple's Tim Cook

Apple chief executive Tim Cook delivers remarks at a privacy event in Washington in April 2022.

 Shawn Thew/Shutterstock

When Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled Vision Pro this week, he described the tech giant’s high-tech headset as a revolutionary device that “augments reality by seamlessly blending the real world with the digital world.”

It echoed a pitch from Mark Zuckerberg two years ago, when he announced Facebook’s new name, Meta, and raved about the metaverse “where you’re in the experience, not just looking at it.”

Ex // Top Stories

Subscribe to Benjamin Pimentel's new tech newsletter.

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel